Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian teases cryptic announcement amid viral bid for buying TikTok

Alexis Ohanian, husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, has hinted at a mysterious announcement amid the buzz surrounding the ongoing bids to acquire TikTok. The American entrepreneur, whose net worth is estimated at $150 million by Celebrity Net Worth, decided to enter the race after tech mogul Elon Musk showed no interest in purchasing the platform.

Ad

Ohanian teamed up with former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary to form a consortium called “The People’s Bid for TikTok.” Their goal is to acquire the U.S. operations of the video-sharing platform TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The popular social media platform was shut down in the U.S. on January 19 after being given an ultimatum: either sell to an American owner or face a ban. Now, Ohanian is making a move to acquire it, with a strong focus on a fairer, blockchain-based approach to data privacy—one that would give users more control over their personal information.

Ad

Trending

If this bid is successful, Reddit co-founder Ohanian is set to join as a “strategic advisor.” As part of his vision, he has even proposed renaming it “TikTok: Freedom Edition.”

Ohanian had been actively sharing updates about his bid to buy TikTok, frequently keeping followers informed about the latest developments. On Thursday, March 6, he took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic post, asking:

“What should I announce tomorrow?”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares innovative ideas about TikTok

Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, aimed to make TikTok more open and user-friendly for people in the U.S. On March 5, the Reddit co-founder announced that he had placed a bid for the video-sharing app.

Ad

He also shared his vision for the platform's future in a post on X(formerly Twitter), stating that TikTok US would be "Greater" by prioritizing data privacy and ensuring transparency between users and the company. Ohanian wrote:

"Users should own their data. Creators should own their audience. Period. Frequency will empower these principles to become reality. And with transparency and accountability at the core, this new TikTok won’t just be fairer—it’ll be GREATER."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The founder of Seven Seven Six also aimed to make the video-sharing platform more reliable for people in the U.S. Ohanian added:

“I’ve spent my career betting on the future—starting with @reddit, then with @sevensevensix, and now, this. We're setting a new standard for what’s possible in digital communities. A TikTok for the people, by the people. Let's see if we can pull this off.”

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas