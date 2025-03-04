Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his planned new name for TikTok if takeover succeeds

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has joined American businessman Frank McCourt’s bid to buy popular video platform TikTok’s operations in the USA and has offered to rename it “TikTok: Freedom Edition.”

Ohanian is the co-founder of Reddit and a venture capitalist who has invested in numerous other tech companies, including OpenSea and Patreon. The 41-year-old has been married to 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams since 2017.

In his latest venture, Ohanian has joined hands with McCourt, the former owner of the baseball team Los Angeles Dodgers, as a “strategic adviser specializing in social media,” per a report in Reuters.

TikTok is owned by China-based ByteDance and was briefly shut down in the USA on January 19, as they were given an ultimatum to either sell to an American owner or face a ban. Many tennis players, including Coco Gauff, expressed their disappointment at the app being banned. However, the ban was later lifted, and the company was given an additional 75-day window.

Ohanian expressed his interest in buying TikTok and giving people more control over their data. He took to X on Monday to share the news of his bid and added a reply that read:

“Looking to buy TikTok US. Bring it on chain. It is time.”

A fellow user on the platform asked him what he would name TikTok if he were to win the bid, and Ohanian responded by saying:

“TikTok: Freedom Edition”

McCourt showered praise on Ohanian and said his incredible portfolio and expertise in the space would add great value to the firm.

Serena Williams opens up about when she gets "really lonely" without her daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Adira. Source: Getty

Serena Williams shared that she gets lonely when her daughters, Olympia and Adira, go to sleep. Williams and Ohanian welcomed their first daughter, Olympia, in 2017 and then had their second child, Adira, in 2023.

Serena, the greatest women’s tennis player of all time, talked on social media about how she missed her little daughters when they went to sleep at night. She wrote:

"I miss them so much when they sleep. That’s when I get really lonely. #mygirls," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams and her husband, Ohanian, often share updates from their lives with their two daughters. The former World No. 1 has spoken about how challenging it was to juggle being a mother and her tennis career and lauded working mothers.

