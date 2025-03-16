Serena Williams calls out husband Alexis Ohanian for 'photobombing' her candid shoot with mother Oracene Price in adorable scenes

Serena Williams recently entertained her fans by exchanging a light-hearted moment with her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, and her mother, Oracene Price. In a clip uploaded on March 15, Williams recorded a candid photoshoot with her mother, before Ohanian surprised everyone by photobombing the scene at the most opportune moment. The light-hearted moment had Williams and Price in stitches.

Williams, who is widely considered to be one of the best athletes of all time, often gives fans a look into her personal life. Ohanian, who has been her most ardent supporter since they wed in 2017, often pops up in these touching moments.

In the video, Williams is seen posing with her mother when Ohanian suddenly jumps into the picture, surprising them. The impromptu action makes both women laugh. In a touching twist, Williams takes Ohanian's hand and pulls him into the picture to formally join the photo shoot. The 23-time Grand Slam winner followed up by posting a series of photos with Ohanian.

Taking to Instagram on March 15, 2025, Williams posted the clip with the caption:

"Causally taking a pic with my mom and look who photobombs. Gotta love it!"

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian reflected on the one subject he’s never had to discuss with his wife

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian during Sportico's event in New York (Source: Getty Images)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared there’s one conversation he has never needed to have with his wife. Speaking on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s 'Thanalysis Show' earlier this year, Ohanian reflected on his rise from a "random kid" to Reddit co-founder.

"There was a point in my life, you know, totally random kid growing up. Nobody. Then, like, starting Reddit, people started occasionally to be like, "Hey, Reddit dude!" Once, literally I was in a restaurant, the server comes over and she's like, "Oh, your money's no good here." I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' She's like, 'No. So and so over there, he told me you're the Reddit guy,'" Ohanian said.

Ohanian also discussed his relationship with Williams, noting that he has never had to justify his career choices to her.

"And then obviously at some point, I start talking to my wife. Then obviously we get engaged, we get married. And then, more and more people are like, "Oh hey, like, say 'hi' to Serena for me." One conversation I've never had to have in this relationship has been defending or justifying why I need to do something for my career. I still want to be a better partner. I want to be a better dad and be the best at what I do. And she understands that better than anybody," Ohanian added.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian admitted there was a side of an athlete's life he didn’t fully grasp until he met his wife Serena Williams.

