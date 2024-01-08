Serena Williams cheers on Grigor Dimitrov as the Bulagrian bags his first title in six years at Brisbane International 2024

Serena Williams was elated following Grigor Dimitrov’s heroics at the 2024 Brisbane International.

Dimitrov won his ninth career title at the recently concluded ATP 250 in Brisbane, which hosted a rich field of players such as Rafael Nadal, Holger Rune, Andy Murray, Sebastian Korda and Ben Shelton.

The Bulgarian, who was the second seed at the event, outclassed Murray, Daniel Altmaier, Rinky Hijikata, Jordan Thompson and Rune en route to the title.

It is worth noting that the victory is Grigor Dimitrov’s first since his ATP Finals win in 2017. While the former World No. 3 had featured in three other finals since, including two in 2023 (the Geneva Open and the Paris Masters), he had been unsuccessful in the title clashes.

Fans and the tennis fraternity alike were thus heartened by the 32-year-old’s stellar display at the Brisbane International. Serena Williams, who has proved to be a staunch cheerleader of Dimitrov’s over the years, too, expressed her happiness on social media.

“YESSSSSSSS BRO!!!!” she wrote in the comments under Grigor Dimitrov’s Instagram post about the win.

Serena Williams on Instagram

Grigor Dimitrov after Brisbane International 2024 win: "Who knows what else might be coming my way"

Grigor Dimitrov pictured after defeating Holger Rune at the 2024 Brisbane International

Grigor Dimitrov has enjoyed an impressive run of form in the recent months. Apart from his two finals in Geneva and Paris, he also reached the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters, the Chengdu Open, the Citi Open and the ATP Rotterdam in 2023.

As a result, the Bulgarian re-entered the world’s top 15 in November - for the first time since 2018.

Following his Brisbane International win, Grigor Dimitrov credited his work ethic and his improved lifestyle for his recent on-court success.

“A win is a win, a title is a title but I think seeing where I'm at is way more important. I think the past four or five months, the things that I've been doing on and off the court, it has been a tremendous way in a way to pay off. I think that's what happened today,” he said in his press conference.

The 32-year-old was also happy about defeating 20-year-old Holger Rune in the final.

“Playing against the top players, way younger than me as well, it's a very good way for me to see where I'm at. I think this is in a way where I'm most proud with,” he said.

Dimitrov admitted that the long-awaited win was an emotional one for him and shared his excitement about the upcoming events.

“I think there's a lot of emotions on so many different levels for me. I think clearly winning a title, it means a lot to me. It's been a while. I think having that moment is in a way what I'm after,” the World No. 13 said.

“It humbles me at the same time because I feel like I've been playing good tennis and I also feel there's a little bit more that I can get better at on a few more things. Who knows, if those things go right, what else might be coming my way,” he added.

Dimitrov will next be in action at the Australian Open (January 14-28). He has been a quarterfinalist in the competition thrice (2014, 2018, 2021) and also reached the semifinals in 2017

