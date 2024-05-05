American tennis star Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently commented on the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud.

Lamar and Drake have been at odds over the past decade but their beef has touched a new high in the last 48 hours with the two releasing one diss track after another.

It all began with Lamar targeting Drake in 2013 with his verse on Big Sean's hit single 'Control'. The two then remained at odds for ten years but didn't go all out on each other until Drake upped the heat in October 2023 with his verse in the song 'First Person Shooter', released in collaboration with J. Cole.

Five months later in March this year, Kendrick Lamar blasted both Drake and Cole on 'Like That'. A couple of weeks later, Drake released back-to-back diss tracks titled 'Push Ups' on April 19 and 'Taylor Made' on April 24 firing shots at Lamar, who responded with 'Euphoria' on April 30.

Lamar didn't stop there and came at Drake with '6:16 in LA' on May 3. At this, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took a shot at Drake by posting the 'Stop, stop! He's already dead' gif from 'The Simpsons' on X (formerly Twitter).

Notably, Ohanian and Drake have a little history dating back to 2022 when the rapper labeled the former a groupie in his song called 'Middle of the Ocean'.

A few hours after Ohanian's tweet, Drake brought up Lamar's allegedly strained relationship with his fiancee Whitney Alford. Lamar didn't hold back either as he responded with 'Meet the Grahams' in which he claimed the Canadian has a child that he's hiding from the world.

Lamar doubled down and released another track called 'Not Like Us', in which he told Drake to not talk about Serena Williams and her husband. Ohanian went online again and expressed his amazement at how things have panned out in less than 24 hours.

"Damn. This was just yesterday," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Tennis fans registered their reactions to the comment by Serena Williams' husband with one of them appreciating him:

"We love a supportive FATHER and HUSBAND who never abandoned his secret children or abused his wife just loves them unconditionally and tweets about women’s sports and tech! Real men"

Another fan suggested that the 23-time Grand Slam champion must be ecstatic with Kendrick Lamar siding with her against Drake.

"Serena in there crip walking around the house," the fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"I know you’re enjoying this, especially since Kendrick told him to not bring up Serena," a fan stated.

"Not Serena’s husband taking shots at Drake too," a fan wrote.

"You better step for your wife," a fan commented.

"LMAOO sorry his hate for drake is so entertaining," a fan remarked.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's verses on Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian

In his 2022 song called 'Middle of the Ocean', Drake called Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian a groupie. For what it's worth, a groupie is someone with an extreme liking for a musician or band.

In an informal sense, or as slang, a groupie is referred to as an underage woman seeking fame by getting into a sexual relationship with famous musicians. In his verse targeting Ohanian on 'Middle of the Ocean', Drake rapped:

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie/ He claim we don't got a problem but/ No, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi/ We might pop up on 'em at will like Suzuki"

Kendrick Lamar came to Serena Williams' defense with his new single called 'Not Like Us', in which the rapper referenced his and the tennis player's upbringing in Compton.

"From Alondra down to Central, n***a better not speak on Serena," Lamar sang.

