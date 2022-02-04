Serena Williams's daughter Olympia calls her a "superwoman" in an Instagram post

The Instagram account of Olympia Ohanian, Serena Williams's daughter, posted a heartwarming tribute to her mother. In a nod to her extraordinary achievements, the tennis legend's daughter wore a t-shirt from the American's designer label with the letter "S" emblazoned on it.

"I’m just rocking my mama‘s “S” cause she’s a superwoman. @serena", the post was captioned.

The doting parents, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, displayed their affection in the comments as well.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's comments on the post.

"Superwoman" was indeed the correct choice of word. Williams won her last Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open when she was pregnant with daughter Olympia, a remarkable feat. She returned to the tour a few months after giving birth and reached an additional four Grand Slam finals, two each at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Williams has been away from tennis due to an injury, but this has allowed her to spend some more quality time with her family, especially daughter Olympia. She regularly shares adorable pictures of her daughter and their time together.

Williams recently posted a picture of them wearing her outfit from the 2021 Australian Open, cheekily captioned "next," indicating that Olympia will follow in her mother's footsteps.

Serena Williams's return to the WTA tour remains unknown

Williams at the 2021 Australian Open.

Serena Williams has been away from the WTA tour since picking up an injury during her first-round match at Wimbledon in 2021. Towards the end of the year she mentioned that she'd love to play at the 2022 Australian Open, but withdrew prior to the start of the tournament.

A few weeks ago, Williams shared photos of herself on the practice court, indicating that a comeback is looming on the horizon.

The next big tournaments on the WTA calendar are the Dubai Open and the Qatar Open. However, Williams hasn't participated in Middle East events since 2013. She's most likely to make her comeback at the Indian Wells Open, which is set to take place between 9-20 March 2022. She's a two-time champion at the event.

Williams will need a wildcard to participate in the tournament. Her prolonged absence from the tour has seen her ranking plummet to No. 244. But given her status as a legend of the sport, she should not have too much trouble securing a wildcard entry.

