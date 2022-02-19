Serena Williams' daughter Olympia names dolls after her parents, leaves father Alexis Ohanian impressed

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, took to Instagram to share a video of their daughter Olympia engrossed in a kid's game. Olympia revealed at the end that she had named the dolls in the game after herself and her parents, drawing an amused reaction from her father.

Ohanian watched his daughter play the "Enchanted Cupcake Party Game", a Disney-themed board game for children. The aim of the game is to assemble as many cupcakes as possible within a set time period, and is targeted towards children as a novel way to improve their memory skills.

Screen grab from Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

The four-year-old also added three dolls to the game to serve as judges. As she neared the end of her game, Ohanian asked her who they were, to which Olympia enthusiastically replied that one of the dolls was herself. Of the other two, one was Ohanian and the other was Serena Williams.

"Serena [Williams], me and Alexis," Olympia said. "That's papa, that's Olympia and that's mama."

Screen grab from Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story

The 38-year-old was taken aback by the revelation, and marveled at his daughter's "creative imagination".

"Wow, that is really charming," Ohanian said. "You have a creative imagination there, Olympia."

Serena Williams' ranking has dropped so low that she is now the 32nd-ranked American on the WTA tour

31 women from the US are ranked ahead of Serena Williams in the WTA rankings

Serena Williams' prolonged absence from the game has taken a huge toll on her ranking. The American has not played any competitive tennis since she sustained a hamstring injury at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Having skipped the US Open and the 2022 Australian Open, Williams lost a good chunk of her ranking points. The former World No. 1 had reached the semifinals in the previous edition of both tournaments, and now sits with only 281 points to her name.

As of this week, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is ranked 234 on the WTA tour. 31 American players are ranked higher than the 40-year-old. The US contingent is led by World No. 11 Danielle Collins, who reached the final at Melbourne Park earlier this year, followed by World No. 14 Jessica Pegula and World No. 20 Coco Gauff.

Chad @CCSMOOTH13



W/ the victory, is guaranteed to make her Top 10 debut & will become the highest-ranked American.



What an amazing fortnight. 🏼



#DanielleCollins Danielle Collins is into her FIRST major final at the #AusOpen after a dominant performance and win over #7 seed Swiatek 6-4, 6-1!W/ the victory, is guaranteed to make her Top 10 debut & will become the highest-ranked American.What an amazing fortnight. Danielle Collins is into her FIRST major final at the #AusOpen after a dominant performance and win over #7 seed Swiatek 6-4, 6-1!W/ the victory, is guaranteed to make her Top 10 debut & will become the highest-ranked American. What an amazing fortnight. 👏🏼#DanielleCollins https://t.co/iMNK5SgGHa

While there has been no news regarding Williams' return to the tennis court, she has dropped hints on social media. Once she comes back from her hiatus, she should not find it too tough to rise up the rankings.

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg



Williams was still in the top 10 last summer, so this has been a very steep drop. Not playing the #AusOpen , where she made the semifinals last year in a remarkable run, Serena Williams’ ranking is going to take a hard fall, likely somewhere between #240 and #250.Williams was still in the top 10 last summer, so this has been a very steep drop. Not playing the #AusOpen, where she made the semifinals last year in a remarkable run, Serena Williams’ ranking is going to take a hard fall, likely somewhere between #240 and #250.Williams was still in the top 10 last summer, so this has been a very steep drop.

All that separates the former World No. 1 from the current World No. 130 Varvara Lepchenko is 250 ranking points. Considering that the American will be given all the wildcards she wants, it will only be a matter of time before she is back in the top 100.

