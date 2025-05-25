Serena Williams and daughter Olympia's culinary adventure draws 4-word reaction from husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams teamed up with her daughter, Olympia and American singer Trisha Yearwood for a fun cooking adventure. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, joked that he felt left out after witnessing their experience.

Ohanian and Williams got married in 2017 and share two daughters. The American first gave birth to Olympia a few months before their wedding and welcomed their second daughter, Adira, in 2023.

After getting a glimpse of Williams' fun culinary adventure, Ohanian playfully insinuated that he missed out on all the fun. Here's what he said via Instagram:

"How fun and how cute to share a stage with @olympiaohanian. She kinda stole the show tbh. I had an incredible time collaborating with @trishayearwood cooking up some delicious peach glazed chicken tacos 🌮 what a memorable culinary adventure! Check out these pics," Serena Willaims said

"Having too much fun," Serena Williams' husband Alexis replied

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares an update - Source: @alexisohanian

Ohanian and Williams have never shied away from documenting Olympia's journey on social media. The seven-year-old is often seen attending global events with her famous parents.

After retiring from tennis at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has been utilising her time to organise her house and grow her business. She spoke about picking strawberries on her farm with daughter Olympia during their free time.

"I don’t really have dinner parties…and I don’t have people over,” she laughed. My farm isn’t that big and I don’t want to run over any chickens. We pick strawberries every day.”

The former World No. 1 also mentioned that she's conscious of her eating habits lately.

“I eat healthier now because I’m not burning as many calories, it’s so not fun,” she said. “It sucks to turn 25,” Serena Williams said

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia enjoy Chelsea's FA CUP win in Wembley

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Adobe Women's FA Cup Final - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian is known for his active interest and promotion of women's sports around the globe. The American recently witnessed the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Manchester United in England's top-tier women's division.

In May 2024, Ohanian became a stakeholder of the Chelsea FC Women's team, acquiring nearly 10% of the club. Here's how he reacted after watching Olympia interact with the players during the trophy ceremony.

"😍 That's my girl," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohanian is also an investor with Angel City FC in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States of America. Here's what he said about co-owning a part of Chelsea FC and their future:

"As Founding Control Owner of Angel City FC, I’ve seen the opportunity to create and grow a worldwide brand within women’s football, and I’m confident Chelsea FC Women is the next global women’s sports brand. I’m so thrilled to build with Aki [Mandhar, CEO] and the team as we grow the club’s footprint and impact," Serena Williams' husband said.

Apart from Ohanian, Williams has also shown interest in investing in Women's sports. She is one of the part-owners of a new WNBA franchise called the Toronto Tempo. The team is expected to launch next year.

