Serena Williams dodges Donald Trump question with honest answer about politics

Serena Williams has made one thing very clear -- that she will not get involved in politics, at least at this point in her life. The American's response came after she was asked a question about US President Donald Trump in a recent interview, which she sidestepped with brutal honesty.

In a far-ranging interview with ABC Sports, Williams was asked about her thoughts on Trump's America and whether she felt comfortable living in it. Now in his second term as President, Donald Trump's time in office has been rather controversial. The landscape of American politics has changed considerably, with issues of immigration, government policy on free press, war efforts and other areas routinely making the news, and not always for the right reasons.

Williams, however, did not want to step into the minefield of politics, responding to the question that she would rather skip answering it. Instead, the 23-time Grand Slam champion simply maintained that she was 'grateful' to be alive, and left it at that.

"I'd rather skip this question. I'm grateful to be alive. I don't get involved in politics," Williams said.

Serena Williams did talk a little about the evolution of tennis in recent times, arguing that it has become more accesible to the masses now than compared to her time as an up-and-coming player.

"I think tennis is a little more accessible now... I always tell my story. I come from a family without great resources. We didn't have a big, beautiful house, nor did we have access to a tennis club. So I would tell her that money shouldn't limit her: if you want to play tennis, you can," Williams said.

You need support, that's clear, but if you work hard, if you're good, eventually that financial support will come your way. Thanks to technology, tennis is much more accessible," she added.

Serena Williams retired from tennis in 2022, appearing at the US Open for her final official singles match.

Serena Williams: "Tennis has taught me discipline, it’s taught me to strive"

During the interview, Serena Williams also spoke about how tennis influenced her life as well. The former World No. 1 was thankful that it gave her the opportunity to see the world, even if it brought her 'great sadness' on occasion.

Williams also thanked tennis for teaching her valuable lessons like discipline and perseverance, crediting her father Richard for getting her started in the sport in the first place.

"My career has been a journey and a dream that has taken me far and wide. I’ve been to every corner of the world thanks to tennis. It’s brought me great joy many times, and also great sadness on occasion—that happens with every sport. Tennis has taught me discipline, it’s taught me to strive. It’s given me so much… I’m still benefiting from tennis. And all of this started with my father’s prompting,” she said.

Before retiring, Serena Williams won more than $94 million as prize money, the most by any woman on the WTA till date.

