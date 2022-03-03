Serena Williams does the drop challenge during Audemars Piguet photoshoot

Serena Williams completed the drop challenge in a photoshoot for Swiss watch company Audemars Piguet.

The 40-year-old posted a video montage on Instagram in which she is seen doing the drop challenge along with the staff of Audemars Piguet.

“I had to do it. I even Got the entire Audemars Piguet team to do it. This is worldwide dropping baby!”

The drop challenge has become a worldwide trend over the past month with many both kids and adults taking part in the challenge. In this, people do their day-to-day work to the tune of Beyonce's song 'Yonce' and suddenly squat while looking at the camera.

Serena Williams has been very active off the court

Serena Williams is yet to make a return to action v

Serena Williams is yet to make a return to action on the WTA tour but she has been quite active off the court, from expanding her business to visiting the Super Bowl.

The American will be honored as a fashion icon at the FTI Gala and recently attended Paris Fashion Week. Her investment firm Serena Ventures recently raised $111 million to power early-stage startups.

Her 2021 season was a mix of strong results and injuries. She started the season by reaching the semifinals of the Yarra Valley Classic before withdrawing due to a shoulder injury. The American then reached the semifinals of the Australian Open before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Williams then participated at the French Open and reached the last 16 before losing to Elena Rybakina. She faced Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round of Wimbledon but was forced to retire after slipping and suffering an ankle injury. It was Williams' last bit of action on a tennis court and she is yet to return.

At 40, the 23-time Grand Slam champion is well into the twilight of her career and has said that she is prepared for the day when she will call it quits on the sport.

"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, "You've got to prepare!" So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

LaWanda @lawanda50



etonline.com/serena-william… Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. etonline.com/serena-william…

Due to her prolonged inactivitiy on tour, Williams' ranking has gone down to 237th in the world and she is yet to provide an update on her return to action. Several tennis fans will want to see the 40-year-old back on court and it will be interesting to see when that happens.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan