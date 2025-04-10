Serena Williams drops 2-word reaction to sister Venus Williams' fashion archives

Serena Williams recently delivered a brief but heartfelt reaction to her elder sister Venus' fashion archives. The archives shared by Venus featured the former WTA No. 1 and seven-time singles Major champion in an array of dazzling looks.

Ad

On Tuesday, April 1 this year, Venus Williams shared an Instagram post consisting of four pictures, which were taken during a Harper's Bazaar photoshoot last year. In the first picture, the 44-year-old donned a blood red shrug featuring a coiling rope-like design. In the second, she flaunted a jet black dress. The third featured the former No. 1 wearing a sleeveless and puffed up white top. In the fourth, she rocked a unique black dress with red and white highlights.

Ad

Trending

The 44-year-old captioned the post:

"Fits that needed a second moment ✨"

Ad

Venus' younger sister Serena Williams took notice of the pictures recently, and the 23-time singles Major winner was particularly appreciative of her elder sister's look in the fourth picture. She proceeded to share it as an Instagram Story and endearingly captioned it:

"Love this @VENUSWILLIAMS"

Williams' Instagram Story featuring elder sister Venus, dated April 9, 2025 (Source: Instagram/serenawilliams)

Way back in 2003, the Williams sisters gave a joint interview to Oprah, in which the former exuded confidence about the sisters' fashion sensibilities.

Ad

"Serena Williams and I went to fashion design school" - Venus Williams in 2003

Serena Williams (left) and Venus Williams (right) at the 2023 F1 Grand Prix of Miami (Source: Getty)

Oprah interviewed Venus Williams and Serena Williams together in 2003. The interview was later published in the March 2003 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine. At the time, both sisters were known for often wearing unexpected dresses and hairstyles, particularly in finals of tournaments. During the interview, a confident Venus shed light on her approach to choosing her on-court dresses for finals.

Ad

"If I don't wear something I feel confident in, I don't play as well," Venus said.

"Along with our best game, we want to bring our personalities onto the court. How we dress says a lot about how we feel and who we are," she added later.

She also went on to speak up about the academic roots of her and sister Serena's fashion sensibilities.

Ad

"Serena and I went to fashion design school, so we're not just walking around saying, "We want to be fashion girls." We're actually educated in the matter," she said.

While Serena Williams retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open, Venus Williams is yet to announce her retirement, even though she is currently inactive.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"