Serena Williams drops 3-word reaction to $300M-worth Lewis Hamilton's head-turning Vogue cover shoot

Serena Williams has shared her reaction to Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton's cover shoot for Vogue. The American celebrated their close friendship in response to the striking photo.

Hamilton is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour. Given that Williams attends the glamorous fashion event every year, she will reunite with the seven-time Formula 1 champion at this year's gala, which celebrates the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

Ahead of the event, which will take place on May 5, Lewis Hamilton modeled for Vogue in a classic black tuxedo and struck a stylish pose in a black-and-white snap on the cover.

Serena Williams reshared Hamilton's post on social media and proudly gushed over her close friend.

"That's my friend," she posted.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

The former World No. 1 and Lewis Hamilton often showcase their friendship with heartwarming exchanges on social media. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently penned a touching message for Hamilton after he clinched his first pole position for Ferrari in the Chinese Grand Prix sprint.

Similarly, the seven-time Formula 1 champion hailed Williams as an "icon" after she made a surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the 2025 Super Bowl.

"Serena Williams and I talk a lot about sports and competition... Only us in our little bubble can understand" - Lewis Hamilton

Serena and Venus Williams at the 2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In a 2023 interview with People, Lewis Hamilton opened up about how his friendship with a fellow sporting legend Serena Williams had kept him from feeling "lonely" at the top of his sport.

"It can be quite a lonely experience being at the top of your sport. So, to be able to confide in other individuals who have experienced something similar," Hamilton said.

The Brit also shed light on his deep conversations with Williams, disclosing how they could relate to one another in a unique way. Hamilton described it as a "privilege" to have such a dynamic with the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Serena and I — we talk a lot about sports and competition, and when we talk to each other about the struggles or the successes, only us in our little bubble can understand. When you're talking to Serena, you're like — yeah, I know Williams, I know what you're talking about. So, it's pretty unique and a privilege to have those conversations," he added.

Lewis Hamilton has also referred to Serena Williams as his favorite sportsperson outside Formula 1, praising the former World No. 1 for her fun energy and passion for karaoke.

