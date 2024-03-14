A recent social media post of Serena Williams' daughter Olympia taking care of younger sister Adira drew a reaction from actor Michael B. Jordan.

Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed Olympia into their lives in 2017. In 2023, they welcomed their second child Adira River. The 23-time Grand Slam champion as well as her husband often share snippets from their parenthood journey on social media.

Recently, the American tennis icon took to social media to share a picture of Olympia affectionately holding Adira in her arms. The sisters were standing beside a pink trolley, while family dogs Dory and Maximus could also be seen in the background.

"Big sister hard at work with baby sis @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," wrote Williams on Instagram.

Michael B. Jordan took to the comments and responded with four sparkling star emojis.

" ✨✨✨✨," he wrote.

When Serena Williams revealed her intentions to expand her family

In 2022, Serena Williams shared how eager Olympia was to be an elder sister.

In an article published on Vogue, the American said that Olympia's answer to the question 'What do you want to be when you grow up?' was to be an elder sister.

"This morning, my daughter, Olympia, who turns five this month, and I were on our way to get her a new passport before a trip to Europe. We’re in my car, and she’s holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she likes," Williams wrote. "This robot voice asks her a question: What do you want to be when you grow up? She doesn’t know I’m listening, but I can hear the answer she whispers into the phone. She says, 'I want to be a big sister'.”

Williams revealed that Olympia used to pray for a younger sister.

"Olympia says this a lot, even when she knows I’m listening. Sometimes before bed, she prays to Jehovah to bring her a baby sister," Williams continued.

In the article, the former World No. 1 also shared that she did not want to have another child while still being an athlete.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out," she added.

