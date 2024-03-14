Serena Williams recently showed off the bond her elder daughter Olympia shares with her baby daughter Adira.

Williams, who married Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in November 2017, gave birth to her first daughter, Olympia, in September that year. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023.

Serena Williams, along with her husband, Ohanian, often gives fans and followers a peek into their life as parents of two, letting them in on the heart-warming moments as well as the challenges they have to overcome along the way.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently shared an adorable picture of her two daughters on social media. In the image, her six-year-old, Olympia, was seen delightedly cradling seven-month-old Adira, with a trolley of Adira’s essentials placed beside her. The family’s pet dogs Dory and Maximus were also captured in the background.

"Big sister hard at work with baby sis @olympiaohanian @adiraohanian," she wrote under the post on Instagram.

A few weeks ago, Serena Williams also shared an endearing video of Olympia helping her baby sister Adira stand up under the tennis legend's watchful eye.

"We all work out in this family. @adiraohanian @olympiaohanian #gym #fyp," she wrote.

In November last year, the former World No. 1 opened up about the birth of her second child.

"I was worried. I was like, 'okay, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" Williams candidly said in conversation with Entertainment Tonight. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."

Speaking about her six-year-old’s new role as the big sister, she said:

"She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira is like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently received a heartfelt note of appreciation from daughter Olympia

Williams pictured with husband Alexis and daughter Olympia during her retirement ceremony at US Open 2022

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian often shares highlights of his adventures with Olympia. The father-daughter duo frequently teams up to make pancake art together. They also bond over their mutual love for golf, soccer, and trading cards.

The internet entrepreneur recently received a heartwarming note from the six-year-old, where she appreciated the time they spend together.

"I love when you do art with me. Love, Olympia," the note read.

Ohanian was delighted by the kind words and proudly showed off the hand-written letter.

"All it takes is one of these..." he wrote on X.

