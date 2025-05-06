Serena Williams' ex-coach claims Jannik Sinner will have 'Zero Rust' amid return to tennis after three-month suspension

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci opined about Jannik Sinner's form in the upcoming Italian Open as the World No. 1 would compete for the first time after his three-month ban. Sinner came to terms with the World Anti-Doping Agency and served a suspension from February 9 to May 4.

Jannik Sinner, who tested positive for a banned substance, Clostebol, twice in 2024, was released by an independent tribunal, which stated that the Italian bore 'no fault or negligence' since the drug entered his system after his physiotherapist administered it during massages. Later, WADA appealed to the CAS since the athlete bore the responsibility for his team's action. It entered into a case resolution agreement with Sinner, leading to his three-month ban.

The 2025 Australian Open champion has been away from the competitive court before returning at the Italian Open, which got underway on May 5, 2025. Before his stint, Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rick Macci, asserted that the three-time Grand Slam champion wouldn't deliver an underwhelming performance since he had utilized the layoff to hone his skills.

"Every top player is curious about Sinner the rust and lay off. There will be Zero Rust because in his game he has Trust. The lay off became a positive Event as his little motor skills and the dropper thousands of reps were Spent. @janniksin"

Macci, however, was concerned that Sinner's first clay action in a while could lead to an injury.

"The number one thing right now for the number one is injury. The jumping, pumping, slipping and sliding on clay feels a different Way. Because of a 3-month Vacation and now in live combat at a different location, the body will feel tighter for the Italian Street fighter," he wrote on X.

Jannik Sinner ended his 2024 season with helping Italy win its second consecutive title at the Davis Cup final.

Jannik Sinner said he would wait for his opening match to see where he stands

Jannik Sinner looks on at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 15 - (Source: Getty)

Jannik Sinner has been a force to be reckoned with but the Italian expressed that he entered the Masters 1000 tournament with very low expectations. Speaking about it in a recent press conference, he said:

"It’s a very, very low expectation tournament in general for me, it’s talking also results wise. What’s missing is the complete feedback of where my level is. That’s going to come then slowly with the time of playing, after the first round match I’m going to have a good picture of myself — where I am at.”

The 23-year-old is eyeing the 2025 French Open, slated to run from May 25 - June 8 2025. He made it to the semi-finals in the 2024 edition, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in three sets.

