Serena Williams' ex-coach makes bold prediction for LeBron James & Luka Doncic-led $7.1B-worth Lakers after 'worst trade ever'

Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci laid out a bold prediction for LeBron James and Luka Doncic's Los Angeles Lakers after the Slovenian's recent move. Doncic's trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers has been one of the talking points of the sports industry lately and Macci called it the "worst trade ever."

Taking to X, Macci, who coached Serena and Venus Williams during their formative years, predicted glory for the Lakers, a team valued at $7.1 billion by Forbes. He also criticized the Mavericks for letting go of the 5-time NBA All-Star Doncic.

"The Lakers can to win it all because of LUKA/ LEBRON. On paper greatness reads it like everybody else. On court greatness reads the game like nobody else. The Mavs made the worst Trade ever even worse than any Trader did on the NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE. @Luka7doncic @KingJames" Serena Williams' childhood coach Rick Macci wrote.

In the early 1990s, Richard Williams relocated his family from Compton, California, to West Palm Beach, Florida, to enroll his daughters, Venus and Serena, in Rick Macci’s esteemed tennis academy. Macci, a renowned coach who had trained multiple world No. 1 players, recognized the sisters' exceptional talent and helped refine their technique and competitive mindset.

However, in 1995, Richard withdrew them from Macci’s academy, choosing to take over their coaching himself. He aimed to maintain control over their development. Under his guidance, Venus and Serena rose to the pinnacle of the sport, winning multiple Grand Slam titles and cementing their legacies as two of the greatest players in history.

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci describes Luka Doncic's trade as an 'EPIC MISTAKE'

A few days ago, news about Luka Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers took the sporting world by surprise. The trade involves three teams, the Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Utah Jazz. However, the highlight of the intricate trade deal was the Slovenian's move to the Lakers during his prime years while 31-year-old Anthony Davis moved to Dallas.

In his immediate reaction to the trade deal, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci called the Doncic trade an "EPIC MISTAKE." He took to X and wrote:

"TRADE..... The action of selling goods services or a Global Iconic Superstar Generational talent in his prime. EPIC MISTAKE...The action of selling goods services or a Global Iconic superstar Generational talent in his prime.@Luka7doncic"

Doncic made his debut for the Lakers on Monday, February 10 in a winning performance against the Utah Jazz.

