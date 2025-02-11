"LA is buzzing" - Magic Johnson electrified over Luka Doncic's Lakers debut next to LeBron James

Newly acquired superstar guard Luka Doncic is expected to make his highly anticipated LA Lakers debut during Monday's home matchup against the Utah Jazz. Ahead of the contest, Lakers legend Magic Johnson professed his and the city of LA's excitement.

The Lakers finalized a stunning three-team blockbuster deal to acquire Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 2, sending superstar center Anthony Davis to Dallas. However, Doncic sat out his first three games with LA due to a left calf strain that has kept him sidelined since Dec. 25.

The Lakers (31-19) haven't skipped a beat in Doncic's absence, riding a five-game winning streak. Nevertheless, he was upgraded to probable on Monday, with reports emerging that he was expected to suit up next to his new co-star LeBron James.

The news left LA buzzing, including Johnson, who took to X/Twitter on Monday to articulate his and the city's exhilaration.

"I'm truly excited to see Luka play in his first game with the Lakers against the Jazz. LA is buzzing and (Crypto.com Arena) is the place to be tonight!" Johnson wrote.

While the Mavericks reportedly had concerns about Doncic's physical fitness leading up to the trade, he has maintained an elite level when healthy.

Through 22 outings, the five-time All-Star is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 2.0 steals and 3.4 3-pointers per game, shooting 46.4%.

Lakers are giving fans Luka Doncic T-shirts during his debut

Potentially enriching the enthusiasm for Luka Doncic's LA debut, the franchise is giving every fan at Crypto.com Arena a No. 77 Doncic Lakers T-shirt.

So, the entire arena will be decked out in Doncic attire. LeBron James also joined in on the fun, sporting one of the shirts during his pregame warm-up.

Thus, the organization appears to be supporting its newest superstar in full force.

LA coach JJ Redick also touched on the anticipation for Doncic's debut after the trade. Redick noted that he hopes his former teammate's presence sparks an influx of Lakers fans from Doncic's native Slovenia and across the USA.

"Slovenian fans are more than welcome. We hope the entire country becomes Lakers fans," Redick said.

Doncic's nationally televised ESPN debut tips off at 10:30 PM ET.

