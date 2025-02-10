5 records Luka Doncic could break in his Lakers debut

Luka Doncic is expected to make his debut with his new team on Monday as the LA Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. As Laker fans gear up to watch Doncic wear purple and gold for the first time, the five-time all-star could be cooking up an excellent treat for everyone who tunes in.

Notwithstanding the calf injury that has sidelined him since Christmas Day, Doncic is a prolific talent who has stuffed the stat sheets on countless occasions. When the dust settles in the Lakers-Jazz showdown, the Slovenian guard could add a few feathers to his cap by surpassing a milestone or two.

Here are the record-setting possibilities for Doncic's Lakers debut.

Most points scored by a player debuting for a new team

Ironically, the record holder for most points in a debut with a new team is Kyrie Irving, who forged a brotherly relationship with Doncic over the past two years in Dallas. Irving set the record when he scored 50 points in his Brooklyn Nets debut in 2019. Doncic, who has dropped 50 or more seven times in his career, is capable of breaking that record.

Most assists logged in a Lakers debut

Across the many generations of Lakers stars, there have been remarkable performances by debuting players in the assists department. These include Norm Nixon dishing out seven in 1977 and LeBron James logging six in 2018. It wouldn't be surprising if Doncic doubles up either one of those outputs.

The triple-double Lakers debut

No NBA player has logged a triple-double in his Lakers debut. Although multifaceted icons like James, Magic Johnson and Russell Westbrook have pulled off eye-popping stat lines in Tinseltown, none of them recorded a triple-double in their first game with the team. Doncic, who is seventh on the all-time triple-double leaders list, can achieve this historic first.

Most threes in an NBA debut

Notably, Doncic's new teammate, Dalton Knecht, is one of four players who made nine 3-pointers in their NBA debut. Hitting the most threes for a debuting player would be a good way to announce his arrival in Los Angeles.

Unwanted record: Most turnovers in a debut

However, it's also possible that Doncic's performance in his Lakers debut could be curtailed by on-court rust. His extended absence, along with a lack of familiarity with his new teammates, could result in a high number of turnovers. Could Doncic set the record for most turnovers in a debut with a new team? That's one record he certainly doesn't want to own.

