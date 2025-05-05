  • home icon
  • Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs addresses Jack Draper's frustrated outburst in Madrid Open loss: "Never a good look"

By Urvi Mehra
Modified May 05, 2025 03:18 GMT
Jack Draper had an emotional outburst during Madrid Open final (Image Source: Getty)
Jack Draper let out his frustrations in an emotional outburst during his loss to Casper Ruud in the 2025 Madrid Open final. Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has shared her opinion on why the Brit's remarks were less than ideal.

Draper made a strong start to his title clash with Ruud, as he gained the opportunity to serve for the first set after rushing away to a 5-3 lead. However, the Norwegian held his nerve and won four games in a row to claim the opening set 7-5.

Jack Draper was visibly frustrated after losing the set from a winning position, directing his emotional outburst at his player's box. The Brit also berated himself over his performance after returning to his bench.

Rennae Stubbs was quick to share her opinion on the Brit's remarks, expressing her belief that his comment about being 'dead and out' wasn't a good look.

"Im dead! I’m out! Words spoken by Jack on the change over….. never a good look," Stubbs posted on X.
Stubbs then clarified that her concerns weren't related to Draper's frustrated display but rather the extremely defeatist words he used during his outburst.

"I meant in the response of it’s never good to be saying out load "I’m outta here, I’m dead" … i don’t mind his frustration at all. I love it. And look at this, he’s back!" she commented.
Although Jack Draper rallied to win the opening set and force a decider, Casper Ruud eventually claimed a hard-fought 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 victory after a two-hour and 29-minute battle. Despite his initial frustration, the Brit maintained a positive outlook after his defeat.

"I think this loss will make me better" - Jack Draper addresses 'brutal' sport of tennis after Madrid Open final

Jack Draper and Casper Ruud - Source: Getty
Speaking to the press after his loss, Jack Draper admitted that Casper Ruud was much braver than him in the most crucial moments of the Madrid Open final. The Brit also acknowledged the "brutal" nature of the sport but expressed his belief that the heartbreaking defeat would only serve to make him a better player.

"[Casper] was braver than me in the key moments. This sport is brutal but I will keep trying, I think this loss will make me better," Draper said.

Meanwhile, Ruud shared some glowing remarks for the 23-year-old during the trophy presentation. The Norwegian acknowledged that Draper had established himself as a "threat" on every surface and asserted that the "sky was the limit" for the Brit.

Jack Draper and Casper Ruud will be back in action at the Italian Open, which commences on May 7. The duo will be joined by the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and defending champion Alexander Zverev at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Rome.

About the author
Urvi Mehra

Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this.

More from Sportskeeda
