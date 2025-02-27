Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs backs WTA's "forceful" intervention in Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov controversy

The WTA handled the Elena Rybakina-Stefano Vukov controversy rightfully, according to Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs. After a thorough investigation, the WTA banned Vukov indefinitely after finding that the Croatian coach breached the women's tennis body's Code of Conduct.

However, despite the concerning allegations against Vukov, which accuse the coach of verbal and emotional abuse against Rybakina, the Kazakh herself never raised objections with the WTA. Speaking on a recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs' co-host Caitlin Thompson said that the ultimate decision to steer clear of Vukov rests on Rybakina.

"I think for me, you can't force somebody who is not in a position for whatever we know, to confront something that's going on in their lives that they're not wanting to or willing," Thompson said. (at 35:09)

Thompson also touched on fitness trainer Azuz Simcich's recent departure from Elena Rybakina's camp. There have been allegations that Simcich's decision was orchestrated by Stefano Vukov.

"It seems pretty clear that the consensus around her given the fitness trainer, but like I said, there are some really cut-and-dried parts of this, which is, if your workplace is being threatened, then that's enough of a reason. I would argue that anybody who's been captured on court abusing anybody else, maybe that's a chair umpire, maybe that's other people, the same rules should apply," Thompson added.

Rennae Stubbs, a former doubles No. 1 who coached the legendary Serena Williams for her last-ever competitive tennis campaign at the 2022 US Open, also weighed in later. Stubbs hailed WTA CEO Portia Archer over the decision to investigate the allegations against Vukov and also to hand the Croatian coach an indefinite ban.

"Portia (Archer), the CEO of WTA has done a great job. She's been pretty forceful, because we ripped the WTA. They're doing everything they can in this situation," Stubbs said. (at 36:55)

Excerpts from a letter Archer wrote to Rybakina and Vukov surfaced online, with one of them particularly shedding light on the nature of the relationship between the Kazakh and the Croatian.

"You have cultivated a relationship of dependence" - WTA CEO to Stefano Vukov amid Elena Rybakina row

Elena Rybakina (left) and Stefano Vukov (right) during a practice session at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Portia Archer's letter to Elena Rybakina and Stefano Vukov to inform them of the WTA's decision to ban the Croatian coach contained some strongly worded messages. One of them revolved around the WTA CEO's perception of the nature of the relationship between Rybakina and Vukov.

"Whatever your (referring to Vukov) current status may be, you have cultivated a relationship of dependence, causing the player to believe that she should be treated in the ways you have treated her and cannot have success without your presence, when in reality, your success is dependent on her," part of Archer's letter read.

Despite the controversial allegations against Vukov, the Croatian coach told The Athletic earlier this year that he had "never abused anyone".

