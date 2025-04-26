Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs brushes off dirty play calls against Amen Thompson during NBA playoffs

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, voiced her opinion about the recent calls against NBA player Amen Thompson. Along with her tennis career, she is also known for keeping her thoughts and opinions open on social media.

The NBA Playoffs are currently underway, and one of the most recent matches was between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. During this match, Jimmy Butler sustained a pelvic injury after a scary fall in the first quarter of the game. The player fell to the ground on his backside after his legs clashed with the Rocket's player, Amen Thompson.

Several Warriors fans believe that this was a planned dirty play by Thompson; however, Rennae Stubbs does not agree with this, as she posted a clear statement about the controversy on X.

She reposted a tweet from Stephen Curry's fan page that blamed Thompson for the fall, and she brushed off the dirty play claims by writing:

"Nah, that was an unfortunate accident. A basketball play, period."

A few weeks ago, Rennae Stubbs opened up about her analysis of Coco Gauff's skills in recent tournaments. In one of her podcast's episodes with Andrea Petkovic, she discussed the major flaws in Gauff's game. Talking about the latter's serve issues and her grip, the former tennis player said:

"She served, for those who haven't maybe followed, she served 12 double faults in her straight sets loss against Magda. I just, her grip is wrong. I think her elbow gets super low and sort of so close to her body. The left arm jumps down. There's so many little technical things that are going to be a problem for her going forward forever."

She further issued a light-hearted warning to the 21-year-old that she should address the concerns; otherwise, she might face issues in the future because of these problems.

Serena Williams ex-coach Rennae Stubbs opened up about Aryna Sabalenka's method of coping with losses

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, made her feelings known about Aryna Sabalenka's method of coping with loss by sarcastically blaming her team. The Belarusian player recently fell short of claiming the title after reaching the finals of the Stuttgart Open. She was bested by Jelena Ostapenko, and shortly after this, during the speech ceremony, she received her runner-up trophy and made a sarcastic remark while thanking her team.

"Every year, my team hoping to get the car, and we’re going to drive it in Miami. Not this year. So, no car for you guys. Ha ha. You’ll have to buy one," she said.

This comment was not encouraged by Stubbs as she showcased her dismay, stating that the player shouldn't show her coaching team in a negative light just for the sake of her wit. She opened up about this in one of her latest episodes of The Rennae Stubbs podcast, where she sat for a conversation with Caitlin Thompson.

"I'm really tired of her going after her team when she loses with sarcasm, I'm over it," said Serena Williams' ex-coach.

She added:

"...You just got to thank your team or not and just stop giving them sh*t because it's so passive aggressive and it's a little annoying. And then she tries to laugh and everyone's like, oh no, it's not funny."

Serena Williams' ex-coach is a six-time Grand Slam winner and has bagged 60 WTA titles in her 23-year tennis career.

