Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs drops 1-word reaction to US stock market dip amid Donald Trump's tariff policies

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacted to the US stock market dip highlighting Dow Jones amid Donald Trump's tariff wars. The US President has threatened to impose hefty tariffs on Canada and the EU which has resulted in the stock market taking a dip.

Since taking charge in January, Trump has made several controversial moves including appointments and policies. His current tariff wars with several countries have caused the stock market to take a huge dip. He has also been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism.

Highlighting the Dow Jones Industrial Average with an image of it showing huge falls in the last three months, Rennae Stubbs wrote:

"MAGA"

Most recently, President Trump's recent threat to impose a 200% tariff on European wines and spirits, in retaliation to the EU's planned 50% tax on American whiskey, has heightened trade tensions. This escalation has caused significant market volatility, leaving investors uncertain about the future.

Other tennis personalities also criticized Trump for his tariff policies. Earlier in March, he announced that 25% tariffs were set to be levied on all Canadian and Mexican imports while China was set to be hit with a 10% tariff.

During a press conference at the White House on March 3, a reporter asked the President.

“On the tariffs, is there any room left for Canada and Mexico to make a deal before midnight? And should we expect those Chinese tariffs, the extra 10% to take effect tomorrow?”

"No room left for Mexico or for Canada. No, the tariffs, they're all set. They go into effect tomorrow," Trump replied.

Reacting to this conversation on X, American tennis icon Martina Navratilova wrote:

"Jesus. Welcome to trump induced inflation 2.0."

Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert also reacted to Trump's tariff policies, writing on X:

"The markets absolutely hate the word tariffs, such a dumb move to be doing this, it's on, it's off, now back on again."

Stubbs, who has guided the likes of Serena Williams and Eugenie Bouchard, has slammed Trump on more than one occasion.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams Donald Trump for 'lies' regarding price of eggs

Rennae Stubbs watches on as Serena Williams plays at the 2022 US Open - Source: Getty

During his campaigns for the 2024 Presidential Elections, Donald Trump made grocery prices a central issue. In a recent meeting with the Irish Prime Minister at the White House, Trump told reporters that prices of eggs were down almost 30% in the last few days.

His comments were posted on X and an account claimed:

"This is a blatant lie. The cost of eggs is up 28% since Trump took office"

Resharing the post, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote:

"This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

Donald Trump came into power in January 2025 as the 47th President of the United States. Along with him, JD Vance took oath as the 50th Vice President.

