Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs furious over Donald Trump's son raising doubts about Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, recently reacted to Donald Trump Jr.'s accusations surrounding former US President Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis. The Aussie was admittedly disturbed by the 47th US President's son's claims, as she thought that it marked a rather worrying pattern for the Trump family.

On Sunday (May 19), Biden's office released a statement that briefly entailed some details surrounding his recent cancer diagnosis. The 82-year-old is apparently suffering from an "aggressive form of the disease."

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management." Joe Biden's office wrote in its statement (via The New York Times).

Donald Trump Jr., an American businessman and activist, shared his thoughts on the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"What I want to know is how did Dr. Jill Biden miss stage five metastatic cancer or is this yet another coverup???" Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

Against that background, Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs, who has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump and his practices, took to her Instagram stories to express her disappointment at the 47th US President's son's recent remarks. The Aussie player-turned-analyst didn't mince her words, taking shots at the entire Trump family with the caption of her story.

"What is wrong with this family. Like seriously..." Serena Williams' ex-coach wrote on her Instagram stories.

Biden served as the President of the USA from 2021 to 2023 and has since been replaced at the White House by Trump.

Serena Williams' ex-coach spoke about Donald Trump granting refugee status to selected few South Africans

For those unaware, Rennae Stubbs served as Serena Williams' coach in 2022 before the 23-time Major winner hung up her racket at the US Open that year. Since then, the 54-year-old has mostly focused on her podcast and social commentary.

Last week, she took to her Instagram handle to disapprove of Donald Trump's recent decision to give asylum to 54 Afrikaners in Washington.

"Idk about you. But if you can't see the difference then you are blind," Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs wrote on her Instagram stories last week.

Rennae Stubbs competed on the WTA Tour from 1992 to 2011, winning four women's doubles and two mixed doubles Major titles.

