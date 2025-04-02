Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs furious over Elon Musk, George Soros-funded $81M Wisconsin Supreme Court election

Rennae Stubbs, who once coached Serena Williams, has voiced her displeasure about the amount of money spent on US elections. Former world doubles No. 1 Stubbs was specifically referring to this week's Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which had cost the campaigners and their supporters a reported $81 million.

The most expensive judicial race in US history was hugely impacted by Elon Musk's involvement. Musk had given the election unique exposure by offering $1 million to supporters of the Republican candidate, Brad Schimel, allegedly in exchange for their vote. The Tesla founder claimed the money was given in exchange for individuals becoming part of his own political movement.

A few days before the election, Musk had declared that "western civilization" hinged on the outcome. He personally donated $25 million to Schimel's campaign, but to no avail. On the other side, Democratic donor George Soros is alleged to have donated $2 million to Dane County judge Susan Crawford's campaign. Crawford won comfortably.

An incensed Stubbs vented her frustration on her X account at the amount of money spent on the election as she wrote:

"This is a national disgrace!! 81 MILLION DOLLARS!!! What are we doing?"

She followed up her tweet with another one on X, posing a question about how the money could have been spent better. She wrote:

"It’s a national embarrassment. Like imagine what we could spend 81 million dollars on in that district and state. I hate politics in this country. Seriously."

The Wisconsin election was widely seen as a public test of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office. Musk is a part of the new Trump administration, and Stubbs, a long-time critic of Trump, would have been satisfied with the election result if not its cost.

Rennae Stubbs is a strong liberal voice in US politics, preaching fairness for all

Rennae Stubbs and Serena Williams, US Open Tennis Championship 2022 - Source: Getty

Rennae Stubbs was a four-time Grand Slam winner. She topped the women's doubles rankings in the early 2000s. When she retired, she was a tennis analyst at the Channel Seven Network before taking up a similar position at ESPN. She has a podcast called The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

In 2024, Stubbs was interviewed by People, where she said that despite her hatred for US politics, she tries to maintain a positive outlook. She said (via Yahoo):

"The one thing that I really try and focus on on a daily basis is seeing the glass as half-full, not half-empty. So in other words, trying to see positives rather than negatives in life."

Stubbs coached Serena Williams when she played her last US Open in 2022. She also coached Samantha Stosur and has guided Karolina Pliskova and Eugenie Bouchard during their tennis careers.

