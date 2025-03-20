  • home icon
Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes bold prediction about Mirra Andreeva after stellar Indian Wells triumph

By Aatreyi Sarkar
Modified Mar 20, 2025 07:49 GMT
Serena Williams
Serena Williams (L) with Rennae Stubbs; Mirra Andreeva [Images: Getty]

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs predicted the future of young gun Mirra Andreeva who shocked the tennis world after her stellar win at the BNP Paribas Open. The 17-year-old defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6 to clinch her back-to-back WTA title wins.

The Russian is having a dream run in her 2025 season. Along with Wimbledon-winning coach Conchita Martinez, the young gun bagged her second title of the season at Indian Wells. She also won the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she defeated Clara Tauson 7-6(1), 6-1 in the finals.

Stubbs, who had trained the 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams, entrusted her with the hopes of seeing her in the top five of the WTA ranking for the rest of her career. She, along with Caitlin Thompson, founder of the Racquet Magazine, discussed her winning streak in an episode of The Rennae Stubbs Podcast.

Mirra Andreeva is going to be a perennial top-five player, I believe, throughout her entire career she has you know, she has the chutspah, she has the work ethic, she has the joy in her tennis. You know, she loses a shit from time to time, which she did in the final, but to come through the matches that she did the way she did was incredible," she said.
Mirra Andreeva finds immense inspiration in LeBron James and also admitted to channeling his mentality during her game.

Mirra Andreeva credited LeBron James for her win

Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open- Source: Getty
Mirra Andreeva at the Miami Open- Source: Getty

Tennis star Mirra Andreeva credited Basketball sensation LeBron James for her win at the BNP Paribas Open. She also spoke fondly of him after her title win at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships, showing her appreciation for the Lakers star.

In an interview with the Tennis Channel after her win, the Russian said that she watched a video of James that inspired her for the match against Aryna Sabalenka.

“I was listening to the interview of LeBron James and he was saying that, even if you don’t play your 100% or if you don’t feel 100% physically, you’re going to choose to be 100% mentally, and that’s what makes us champions. I kind of tried to do the same,” she said, via Tennis.com.

Andreeva will be seen in action soon to double down in the second leg of the Sunshine Double at the Miami Open.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
