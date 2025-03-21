Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs makes her feelings known on Republican State Senator's felony charges

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, opened up about her thoughts on Republican State Senator Justin Eichorn's felony charges. Besides her expertise in tennis, Stubbs is also known for her strong opinions on political matters.

Ad

The Minnesota state senator, Eichorn, was arrested this week on felony charges of soliciting a minor girl for prostitution. The police stated that he traveled to meet an officer, who posed as a 17-year-old girl and got arrested. The accused is married and has four children.

This is making rounds all over the internet, as Really American shared a video on X, reporting it in detail. The reporter stated that the Minnesota GOP asked Eichorn to step down from his position.

Ad

Trending

This tweet caught the attention of Stubbs, who was quick enough to share her reaction. She reshared the video on her handle and wrote:

"Honestly! There are no words!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

It wasn't the first time Stubbs has voiced her opinion about a political or sensitive matter. She took a dig at the American president, Donald Trump, for claiming that the price of eggs has dropped around 30% after he took the presidential seat in January.

In the general election, Trump also made egg prices the central issue of his campaign. During a press conference with the Irish prime minister, he made the 30% claim. However, his statement was disagreed with on X by an account named FactPost, who wrote:

Ad

"This is a blatant lie. The cost of eggs is up 28% since Trump took office"

Rennae Stubbs echoed this and slammed Trump by penning down her opinion on X:

"This dude lies as much as he draws breath."

Along with voicing these opinions, Serena Williams' ex-coach also speaks about the ongoing tennis matches and predicts the future of the growing players in her podcast, The Rennae Stubbs Podcast.

Ad

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs, makes her feelings known about Mirra Andreeva after her Indian Wells win

Mirra Andreeva claimed the title of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells after besting the World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka. The 17-year-old took the trophy home after showcasing her dominance in the final round (2-6, 6-4, 6-3). Following this win, she was a topic of discussion in one of the episodes of Rennae Stubbs' podcast, where the latter made her prediction about the Russian player.

Ad

Predicting Andreeva to be a top-five player in the upcoming time, Stubbs said:

"Mirra Andreeva is going to be a perennial top-five player, I believe, throughout her entire career she has you know, she has the chutspah, she has the work ethic, she has the joy in her tennis. You know, she loses a shit from time to time, which she did in the final, but to come through the matches that she did the way she did was incredible," Rennae Stubbs said.

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Stubbs, has won 60 WTA Tour doubles titles and six Grand Slam titles in her tennis career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas