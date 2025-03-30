Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs reacts to $5.7B-worth Mark Cuban firing back at ex-Mavericks employee after being blamed for Luca Doncic trade

Serena Williams' former coach, Rennae Stubbs, responded to Dallas Mavericks' ex-owner Mark Cuban's reply to a former Mavericks employee who attributed Luka Doncic's trade to the Los Angeles Lakers to him. The latter has been traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Ad

Cuban sold the Dallas Mavericks in 2023, and ever since then, the team has seen its own share of ups and downs. However, one of the lowest points for the team is the recent trade of Doncic to the Lakers. Although Cuban has said that this would not have happened under his watch, one of the ex-employees of the NBA team, Gavin Mulloy, took a dig at him, sharing a statement on X that read:

Ad

Trending

"Cuban should be run out of Dallas."

Shortly after this, $5.7B worth (according to Forbes) Cuban slammed Mulloy, asking him about the bonus he got when the team was sold:

"Hey Gavin Mulloy how much of a bonus did you get when I sold?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

This heated up when the ex-employee stated that he would return the dollars back to Cuban for bringing back Donic. Following this, Cuban lashed out at him by giving him a detailed reply of why he sold the team after serving it for 23 years. He also emphasized how there were no complaints from the employee when he received timely paychecks and bonuses.

The screenshot of this conversation shared by the Front Office Sports on X, caught the attention of Rennae Stubbs, who voiced her support for Cuban by writing:

Ad

"@mcuban is awesome."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' ex-coach is usually seen voicing her opinions on sports-related concern or political matters.

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, made her feelings known about Danielle Collins

Williams' ex-coach and former tennis player, Rennae Stubbs- Source: Getty

Serena Williams' ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, opened up about her thoughts on Danielle Collins' bold personality. The American announced retirement in 2024, but she made a comeback to compete in the Miami Open to defend her title. However, the player fell short of claiming the title after losing to Aryna Sabalenka in the third round.

Ad

Last year, Collins won the Miami Open title after toppling Elena Rybakina in the final round with a score of 7-5, 6-3. She received a lot of backlash after she made a comeback this year, but she never shies away from showcasing her bold personality, which was appreciated by Stubbs in her recent conversation with Racquet Magazine founder Caitlin Thompson in her own podcast.

Complimenting Collin's boldness and her tennis skills, she said:

Ad

"I'll tell you what I coached against her in doubles last week in Indian Wells in the first round...Oh my god! The moment she stepped on court, the crowd in Indian Wells was like could not get enough of Danielle Collins. So I think you said it right. You either love her or you hate her. There's no in-between," Serena Williams' ex-coach said.

Rennae Stubbs coached Serena Williams for a very short period of time, specifically during the 2022 US Open. This was the American's career's final Grand Slam tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback