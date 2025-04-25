Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs slams $5.2 billion-worth Donald Trump's administration for controversial decision to defund LGBTQ+ helpline

Rennae Stubbs has again expressed her anger about Donald Trump and his new US government. Stubbs, a former World No. 1 doubles specialist, is a well-known supporter of the LGBTQ+ and women's rights movements, and often uses her various platforms and notoriety as a sportswoman and broadcaster to raise awareness for those issues.

This is not the first time Stubbs has criticized Trump (who is worth $5.2 billion according to Forbes) and his administration. Stubbs, alongside her good friend Martina Navratilova, has often voiced her concerns about many of the US President's executive orders. The two tennis icons have been especially upset by what they perceive as Trump's attacks on the LGBTQ+ community.

Rennae Stubbs reacted on her Instagram account to news that Trump has decided to defund a suicide helpline targeted at LGBTQ+ youth. Stubbs reposted a headline that read:

Trump administration to defund suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth."

The 54-year-old could not disguise her anger at the news. She immediately added her own caption:

"Honestly hate doesn't come close to describing what I feel about this man and his administration"

Stubbs has not been shy in using her social media platforms to share her view of Donald Trump. She has 27,000 followers on Instagram and 48,000 X (formerly Twitter) devotees.

Rennae Stubbs is a high-level tennis coach and pundit as well as a political commentator

Rennae Stubbs took home four Grand Slam doubles titles in the 2000s. She worked as a tennis analyst at the Channel Seven Network and then moved to ESPN. She hosts the popular The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.

Despite her worries about the political landscape, Rennae Stubbs has stressed that staying positive in the face of adversity is the key to her success both as a player and a coach. Interviewed last year by People magazine, Stubbs said:

"The one thing that I really try and focus on on a daily basis is seeing the glass as half-full, not half-empty. So in other words, trying to see positives rather than negatives in life."

Rennae Stubbs coached Samantha Stosur when the Australian won her 2021 US Open doubles title and also guided Eugenie Bouchard and Karolina Pliskova for short periods in their respective careers. Most famously, she coached Serena Williams in 2022 when the 23-time Major winner played her last US Open.

