Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs trolls LeBron James, Luka Doncic-led Lakers after NBA Playoffs elimination with Michael Jordan banter

Former tennis player and Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, reacted to the elimination faced by the Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Luka Doncic. She mocked the two players by resurfacing the ‘GOAT’ debate, calling Michael Jordan the ultimate legend.

Ad

The team got knocked out in the first round of the NBA playoffs at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite having two generational talents, the 40-year-old LeBron James and mid-season acquisition Luka Doncic, they failed to get their team over the line.

The departure of one of their key players, Anthony Davis, cost them heavily. Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert capitalised on this opportunity, scoring 27 points and 24 rebounds, leading his team to a victory margin of seven points, 103-96.

Ad

Trending

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA finals last season. He was the Lakers’ highest scorer in the match with 28 points. Fans and experts had high expectations for the Luka-James duo, but they failed to translate those expectations on the court.

There’s always an ongoing ‘GOAT’ debate, where fans compare LeBron with Michael Jordan. Adding to the spice, Stubbs tweeted in favour of Jordan as the ultimate ‘GOAT.’

Ad

"This is why Jordan will always be the 🐐," Stubbs tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jordan’s six NBA championships versus LeBron’s four championships, added with six finals MVPs for Jordan in all of those championships, this argument still has the upper hand in the debate. While LeBron’s longevity, versatility and multiple final appearances can not be ignored.

Rennae Stubbs on the ‘GOATs’ of tennis

Rennae Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams in the 2022 US Open, compared Williams and Novak Djokovic on the goal of winning 25 Grand Slams and being the most decorated tennis player of all time.

Ad

She speculated that Djokovic would retire on a high, winning his 25th Grand Slam, just like how Pete Sampras retired after winning his 14th Grand Slam title.

"Serena really wanted 25 (Major titles), but she didn't get it, and does it define her? No. Of course not. She's still the greatest female player of all time and arguably the greatest player of all time. Novak now is sitting in that same spot, and I think the only thing that drives him is maybe winning one more, and I could see him literally doing a Pete Sampras and dropping the mic and being like, 'I'm done.'," Stubbs said. (from 42:10)

Ad

Djokovic is currently tied with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slams. Even though Williams could not achieve that feat, she backed the Serbian to do so. From her statements, one can conclude that she believes that Jordan is the ‘GOAT’ for basketball and Djokovic and Serena are the ‘GOAT’ of tennis.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prem Mehta I am a passionate sports enthusiast with a deep love for discussing and writing about sports. With over six years of experience playing tennis at the national level and more than eight years representing my state in cricket, I bring firsthand insights into the world of competitive sports. My goal is to share my unique perspective while continually expanding my knowledge and understanding of the game. Being involved in sports has always been my dream, and writing about them allows me to stay connected to what I love most. Know More