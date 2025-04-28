Serena Williams' ex-coach worried Novak Djokovic might look to retirement if poor form continues after Madrid Open shocker

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently claimed that Novak Djokovic might as well consider retirement if his motivational struggles persist. The American has previously been a staunch defender of the Serb, but that didn't deter him from giving his unbiased opinion on the latter's slump in form.

Djokovic has struggled to reach the business end of big tournaments consistently in 2025. While the 24-time Major winner did reach the semifinals at the Australian Open in January, he was forced to retire due to a right hamstring injury after dropping the first set to Alexander Zverev in a tight tiebreaker.

The former World No. 1 then lost two back-to-back matches in Dubai and Indian Wells, following which he finished runner-up in Miami. However, the 37-year-old has failed to sustain a consistent level during this year's European claycourt season, exiting in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters this month.

Against that background, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to claim that Novak Djokovic's motivation to "grind his opponents down" is dwindling at the age of 37. In his critique, he also nudged forward the prospect of retirement for the Serb.

"If the Serbian Sniper has lost that Desire and he lacks the fire to climb higher and grind the opponent to Perspire and he feels he cannot climb Higher then what enters his head is to Retire. @DjokerNole," Rick Macci wrote on X on Monday.

Macci, meanwhile, notably worked with the Williams sisters in the early 1990s. The USTPA-certified coach has also guided the likes of Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, and Jennifer Capriati to Major titles and World No. 1 reigns.

Serena Williams' ex-coach on Novak Djokovic's poor form on clay: "You can see the confidence on the dirt is not there"

The Serb lost in straight sets to Matteo Arnaldi in Madrid Open 2R | Image Source: Getty

Earlier this week, Rick Macci had also pinpointed some departments of the game where Novak Djokovic could look to improve in the coming weeks. The 70-year-old coach also asserted that the 24-time Major winner needed more match practice before next month's French Open.

"No matter what he is still the JOKER. But you can see the confidence on the dirt is not There and that effects the movement to play offense and defense from Anywhere. He needs a lot more matches on the Clay to prepare for the French the right way. @DjokerNole," he wrote on X.

Djokovic will be eager to get back to winning ways at next week's Italian Open, where he has reigned supreme six times in his career (2008, 2011, 2015, 2020, 2022).

