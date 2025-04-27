Serena Williams' ex-coach reveals one thing Novak Djokovic needs to do ahead of French Open to get his 'confidence' back

Serena Williams' former coach Rick Macci has given his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's recent slump in form. The American opined that the Serb lacks conviction in his game lately while also insisting that he needs more match practice ahead of the French Open, which will begin next month.

Djokovic had shown signs of challenging for silverware at big tournaments in March with his run to the Miami Masters final. However, the 24-time Major winner has failed to build on the above performance during this year's European claycourt swing, suffering back-to-back losses at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Masters.

Following Novak Djokovic's second-round defeat to Matteo Arnaldi at Caja Magica on Saturday (April 26), Serena Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci pointed out the several departments of the game that the 37-year-old needs to work on. He also suggested that the former World No. 1 should enter a few lower-tier events on the ATP Tour before this year's French Open to feel more at home on clay.

"No matter what he is still the JOKER. But you can see the confidence on the dirt is not There and that effects the movement to play offense and defense from Anywhere. He needs a lot more matches on the Clay to prepare for the French the right way. @DjokerNole," Rick Macci wrote on X.

Macci, meanwhile, is a USTPA-certified coach and his former wards like the Williams sisters, Maria Sharapova, and Andy Roddick have vindicated his credentials with their respective career successes. The 70-year-old currently heads his tennis academy in Boca Raton, Florida.

Novak Djokovic casts doubt on his future in tennis after Madrid Open defeat

Novak Djokovic reacts after losing in Madrid Open 2R | Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic was seemingly disappointed with his current form issues during his post-match press conference in Madrid on Saturday (April 27). When asked whether his second-round loss to Matteo Arnaldi could potentially mark his last appearance at Caja Magica, the Serb chose not to reply in the negative.

"It could be. It could be," he said in response to whether the 2025 Madrid Open could be his last outing at the tournament. "I'm not sure if I will come back. So, I don't know, I don't know what to say. I mean, I'll come back, maybe not as a player, of course. I hope it's not, but it could be."

The 24-time Major winner will be eager to put his troubles behind him at the Italian Open next week. He has won six titles at the Masters-level event (2008, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2020, and 2022) and is in dire need of a good showing there.

