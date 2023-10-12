"Serena Williams is extraordinary, when she threatens to stuff a ball down an official’s throat, she is less extraordinary" - Tennis journalist

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim cited the example of Serena Williams to emphasize that players should not be defined by their regrettable actions.

Prior to the 2023 US Open, former World No. 4 Johanna Konta claimed that it was "trendy" to dislike Novak Djokovic and noted his apparent lack of popularity among fans. Wertheim, however, countered Konta's statement and asserted that the Serb's popularity among fans was currently at its peak.

He also pointed that there were two extreme types of fans, those who were unwavering in their support for a player, and those who remained "stubborn haters" regardless of the circumstances.

"Some fans are ride-or-die, and are unconditional in their support. Some fans are stubborn haters, unwilling to come off their negative position," he told Sports Illustrated (SI).

Wertheim argued that most fans and the media were more adaptable in their perspectives, adjusting them according to the situation. To exemplify his point, he cited Serena Williams' outburst during her 2009 US Open semifinal against Kim Clijsters, stating that while she is an extraordinary athlete, her "greatness" doesn't exempt her from criticism for the incident.

However, he also emphasized that her one regrettable act should not diminish the numerous virtuous actions she has taken over the course of her career.

"But I would contest that most fans—and media—are not fixed in their views and adjust them accordingly. Serena Williams is extraordinary. When she threatens to stuff a ball down an official’s throat, she is less extraordinary. And that’s fine. Her greatness doesn’t insulate her from criticism. And the one occasional regrettable act doesn’t offset the 999 preceding and successive acts of virtue," he said.

During the 2009 US Open semifinal, Serena Williams' second serve was called a foot fault, handing Clijsters two match points. The 23-time Grand Slam champion confronted the lineswoman who made the call and verbally lashed out at her.

"I swear to God I'll f**king take the ball and shove it down your f**ing throat," she told the lineswoman.

Subsequently, Williams was handed a point penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct, allowing Clijsters to claim a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

Jon Wertheim draws a comparison between Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams

Jon Wertheim drew a comparison between Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. He highlighted that while the Serb was highly regarded for his career achievements, linguistic skills and work with children, his involvement in the Adria tour and his conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic had received significant criticism.

"Likewise, when Djokovic is winning 24 majors and speaking just as many languages and entertaining kids off-camera, it’s great. Some of us—self included—found the Adria Tour and his comportment during the pandemic less great," he said.

However, he also pointed out that over time, fans tend to forgive and forget the negative aspects of a player' behavior, especially when the player continues to excel on court.

"Then the grievances recede with time, and the player overwrites and overrides this with excellence. This is all healthy. This is all human. This is all consistent. As a wise man said, "You can hate ‘Shiny Happy People’ and still love R.E.M."," he added.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas