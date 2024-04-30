"Serena Williams has far better stats" - Liam Broady teases Andy Murray over his chances against American in their gaming clash

British tennis player Liam Broady, who is also an enthusiastic gamer, recently teased compatriot Andy Murray over the former ATP World No. 1's chances against Serena Williams in TopSpin 2K25.

Broady streamed his gaming session on Twitch. While he originally wanted to play an online exhibition, the servers were down, and as a result, he chose to play a single-player match and pitted Murray against Williams.

"I'm going to take a picture. Andy against Serena. I'm going to tag him (Murray)," Broady said during the stream.

The 30-year-old immediately took out his phone, captured a photo of his screen, and posted it on X (formerly Twitter) with a caption, in which he also tagged Murray. Broady poked fun at his compatriot due to Williams' superior in-game level.

"Who gets the win? Serena has the far better stats," Broady wrote.

Broady went on to select a fictional venue within the game and chose the Acapulco Tennis Resort, which draws inspiration from the Hotel Princess Mundo Imperial, the real-world venue that hosts the Mexican Open every year.

Brody, playing as Murray, started the game with a double fault but eventually won it. As he played, Broady also spoke highly of Williams' serve, which is widely regarded as one of the best serves in the history of women's tennis.

"I never realized guys, until I watched it live, how big her (Williams) serve is, like, it's a proper... it's like one of the men's serves," Broady said.

TopSpin 2k25 is part of the 2k sports franchise and the game was fully released on 26 April 2024 across platforms.

Serena Williams once used Andy Murray's example to explain the difference between men's and women's tennis

Serena Williams (L) and Andy Murray (L) playing mixed doubles at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships

In 2013, Serena Williams featured as a special guest on the Late Show with David Letterman, where she touched on what the result would be if she happened to play a mixed singles match against Murray. It was a response to the Brit's frequent jokes about playing against the American.

According to Williams, despite her achievements and status in women's tennis, she would stand no chance against Murray. She went on to state that men's and women's tennis are poles apart due to the differences in physical characteristics between men and women.

"It's actually funny because Andy Murray is always joking about myself and him playing a match. I'm like, 'Andy seriously? Are you kidding me?' because for me men's tennis and women's tennis are completely two separate sports. If I were to play Andy Murray, I would lose, 6-0, 6-0, in 5 to 6 minutes, maybe 10 minutes," Williams told Letterman.

At the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, Williams and Murray teamed up to play mixed doubles and reached the Round of 16, where they were ousted by Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Bruno Soares.

