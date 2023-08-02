Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian's recently celebrated their second child's gender reveal party with joy, surrounded by their friends and family. The tennis legend's father Richard Williams and stepmother Lakeisha were also present.

On Monday, July 31, Williams shared a heartwarming video to her YouTube channel, documenting her and her family's journey of discovering the gender of the baby, affectionately nicknamed "Jellybean" by Ohanian.

The event was a fittingly happy occasion as the couple's friends and family enjoyed drinks, dancing, and a dunk tank. During the festivities, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was spotted sharing a warm hug with her stepmother Lakeisha. She also engaged in a conversation with her father Richard Williams, embracing him lovingly, and later posing for a picture with him and her sister Venus Williams.

Serena arrived at the gender reveal party wearing a white crop top and a pink and white striped skirt, signifying her support for "team girl." Venus, on the other hand, opted for a blue dress to express her support for "team boy." Meanwhile, Richard Williams and Lakeisha chose a neutral approach, donning green outfits instead of picking a side.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal they are having a baby girl as their second child

Serena Williams with her husband and daughter at the 2022 US Open

Prior to the event, Serena Williams joked about dressing in pink in anticipation of having a baby girl, hilariously admitting that she had no backup plan for her outfit in case she was having a boy.

"I am going to a baby shower/gender reveal so obviously I'm team pink but I'm nervous because I don't have any contingency plan if it turns out that I'm having a boy," Serena Williams said.

However, before she could learn about the gender of her baby, her husband Alexis Ohanian used the opportunity to playfully troll Serena Williams and their first-born daughter Olympia. He arranged for a "basic" gender reveal cake, hilariously organizing it to be yellow on the inside instead of the customary pink or blue.

"So this cake is as basic of a gender reveal idea as I can come up with. Inside, it's yellow. I'm doing this because I want to troll her and Olympia into thinking that this is the reveal," he said.

Upon cutting the cake, Serena Williams was surprised to see the yellow coloring. However, she took the prank in stride, jokingly taking the slice of cake and nearly smashing it in her husband's face.

The couple then shifted their attention to a Sky Elements drone display for the actual gender reveal. The lights display illuminated the night sky with an envelope that unfolded to reveal the news that the couple was expecting another baby girl.

