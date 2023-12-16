"Serena Williams' first pie already an 8.5 out of 10" - Husband Alexis Ohanian hypes American's baking skills, shares picture of finished recipe

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is all praise for the tennis superstar's baking skills as recently she baked her first pie.

Ohanian couldn't stop himself from praising Williams' first attempt at baking a pie. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Reddit co-founder shared a picture of it and heaped praise on his wife's delicacy, giving it a very generous score of 8.5 out of 10.

"Serena's first pie is somehow already an 8.5 out of 10. She's too good at baking," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Source: Alexis Ohanian's X handle

Answering a comment, Alexis Ohanian revealed that Serena Williams was "bad at baking" before COVID-19, but then she decided to up her game.

"She really was bad at baking before COVID, then she just decided to become amazing at it and here we are," Ohanian wrote.

Source- Alexis Ohanian's X handle

Ohanian never shies away from praising Williams in public. The couple regularly gives fans glimpses into their life through their social media accounts. They recently welcomed another member to their family in August 2023 when Williams gave birth to their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian.

For the unversed, Williams and Ohanian first became parents in 2017 when the 23-time Grand Slam champion gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Serena Williams shows off her USWNT jersey collection

Serena Williams pictured at Leagues Cup 2023, match between Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

Serena Williams recently took to X to give a glimpse of her collection of match-worn USWNT( United States Women's National Team) jerseys. She also mentioned that it is a new hobby that she has undertaken.

The picture displayed four jerseys belonging to American national football team players, Lynn Williams, Trinity Rodman, Midge Purce and Alyssa Thompson. The quartet recently appeared in a USWNT match against China on December 6.

"Starting to collect match-worn Jerseys, thanks to @ACMomento. I'd say I'm off to a good start with these four stars from the USWNT," Williams wrote.

The 42-year-old also asked her followers about which player's jersey she should go after next:

"Who should I go after next?!"

Source- Serena Williams' X handle

Serena Williams decided to end her more than two-decade career at the 2022 US Open. She managed to reach the third round at Flushing Meadows, where she lost to Ajla Tomljanovic after a three-set battle. The American also played doubles with her sister Venus, but they were eliminated in the opening round.

