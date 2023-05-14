Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs has criticized the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for not putting out a statement regarding the Madrid Open's controversial decision to prevent the women's doubles finalists from delivering speeches during the presentation ceremony.

On May 7, Victoria Azarenka and Beatriz Haddad Maia won the women's doubles title at the Madrid Open after defeating Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4. However, unlike the men's doubles champions Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, the women's finalists were not allowed to deliver speeches during the presentation ceremony.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, Stubbs criticized the WTA for failing to release a statement about the incident.

"Tick tock. What’s the day. How many days has this happened since and guess who hasn’t made a public statement yet. The WTA. Now I know and I’ve heard form sources that they’re working behind the scenes on releasing a statement," Rennae Stubbs said.

The 52-year-old emphasized that issuing a simple statement would suffice to convey the WTA's disapproval regarding the treatment of the women's doubles finalists at the Madrid Open.

"Guys it’s a simple f**king statement. You say we are very unhappy with the way our ladies doubles finalists and champions were treated. We are in discussions of how we’re going to handle this going forward but we want to put it out there right now that we are not happy with the way that was handled. That’s it," she added.

"I think the WTA should say something and I also think the ATP should say something" - Rennae Stubbs' podcast co-host Caitlin Thompson

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Victoria Azarenka during the Madrid Open women's doubles final

Rennae Stubbs' co-host Caitlin Thompson also pointed out the negative optics of the WTA failing to show public support for their players.

“You don’t have to come out with a 18 point plan about what you expect the tournament to do better. But I do think again about the optics of does the player’s association have your back and are you guys allowed to speak out," Thompson said.

Thompson opined that the ATP should also make a statement in solidarity with the WTA.

"I think the WTA should say something and I also think the ATP should say something. Come on guys have some solidarity with these women," she added.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) founded by Novak Djokovic is the only tennis organization to condemn the treatment of the women's doubles finalists at the Madrid Open.

