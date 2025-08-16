  • home icon
  Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has 4-word reaction to Taylor Swift breaking the internet on boyfriend Travis Kelce's podcast with TS12 update

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Published Aug 16, 2025 16:45 GMT
Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce; All sources - Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to Taylor Swift's major album announcement on her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce's podcast New Heights. The tech mogul was especially impressed by how the episode, recorded on Riverside, elevated the podcast game and broke the internet with massive engagement from global fans.

Ohanian has gained fame as one of the most successful investors in the US. He prioritizes early-stage tech, women's sports, and cryptocurrency, and often adds new domains to his portfolio.

In a recent update, Ohanian gave a shout out to Riverside, a remote recording platform designed for high-quality audio and video content creation, as it was used to record a New Heights podcast episode featuring Swift. During the episode, she announced her new album, 'The Life of a Showgirl', and broke the internet.

The episode was watched a record-breaking 13 million times in 24 hours, and 1.3 million watched it live. Overall, the podcast has recorded 17 million views on YouTube alone, as of this writing. Posts featuring the podcast have also garnered tens of millions of impressions on social media platforms.

"Riverside powers the internet," Ohanian wrote.
The video that Ohanian shared also discussed how a podcast episode can have the same cultural impact as an event like the Super Bowl in today's world.

Taylor Swift's new album is available for pre-order now on her website, and it will release on October 3.

Alexis Ohanian once shared how Serena Williams tried to convince him not to invest in women's sports

Williams and her husband at the Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams, one of the most legendary tennis players in history, was well aware of the lower broadcast revenue, ticket sales, and sponsorships women's sports generate as compared to the male domain. She and her sister Venus Williams started their investing journey by buying ownership in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

The younger sister also joined the likes of her husband in acquiring stakes in NWSL franchise Angel City FC, but was initially skeptical of investing in an NWSL team. She even cautioned Ohanian, based on her experiences.

"She [Serena Williams] actually tried to talk me out of it because her experiences in women's sports had given her this perspective to say, look, it is going to be so hard," Ohanian said on CBS Mornings.
Besides investing, Williams has also been a highly successful entrepreneur, having launched Serena Ventures in 2014. She also started a fashion line, 'S', among other notable works.

When Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are not occupied with business, they spend quality time at home with their daughters, Olympia and Adira.

