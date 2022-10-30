Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adores singer Ciara and her daughter’s Halloween tribute to his wife and Venus Williams

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a picture of singer Ciara wearing a look by the Williams sisters.

Many celebrities have been recreating various classic looks with Halloween around the corner. Singer Ciara chose an iconic look by Serena and Venus Williams from the “Got Milk?” campaign. She posed with her daughter Sienna Wilson to recreate the photoshoot from 1999, donning an all-black outfit paired with white beaded braids and painted lips representing the milk mustache.

The singer, who is married to NFL star Russell Wilson, stated that the Williams sisters were the best ever to do the campaign, which saw many celebrities promoting it in the 90s. She also suggested that they were the greatest of all time.

"Got Milk? The Best To Ever Do It," she wrote, adding two goat emojis.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian took note of the tribute and thought it was an uber-cool recreation.

"Very cool, Ciara," he said, applauding her.

“She was not leaving” - Stacey Allaster reveals security was in place to stop Serena Williams from escaping at US Open

Serena Williams played the last match of her career at the 2022 US Open

After Serena Williams announced her decision to evolve away from tennis and stated that the US Open would be the final tournament of her career, US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster had the huge task of planning a memorable farewell for the tennis legend. The director, who also served as the chairman and CEO of the WTA from 2009-2015, recently disclosed the inside details of the planning of Williams’ farewell Courtside podcast.

Allaster revealed that after seeing how the 23-time Grand Slam responded to her loss against Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Open, the organizers placed security to not allow Williams to leave the court if she were to lose. She further added that Billie Jean King and Gayle King were also placed accordingly. The six-time US Open champion, however, won her opening encounter.

"We were going to see how the cards unfolded. We saw how she played in Cincinnati against Raducanu and it wasn't pretty. She just walked right off the court. So, we had our security in place, so if she lost, she wasn't walking right out of the court. Even Gayle and Billie, standing right there, so she was not leaving. Luckily we didn't have that moment," she said.

"We just said, win or lose, it's a tribute. We can't put the genie in the bottle. We have all these pieces, we can't do it. What was so fantastic is that she won that night,” she added.

Stacey Allaster expressed her delight at everything falling into place perfectly.

"We were so fortunate to have Oprah voice it; To hear Billie's words and the conversation with Gayle, and the video, and the fans with 'We heart Serena'. How perfect right?" she stated.

