Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian announces mullet makeover for 2024, inspired by JJ Wolf

Serena Williams' husband recently announced his intention to grow a mullet for the year 2024. The tech entrepreneur and investor revealed that he was inspired by the American tennis player JJ Wolf, who is known for his distinctive hairstyle.

Wolf, who played college tennis at Ohio State University, has won five Challenger titles. He reached the third round of the US Open in 2020 and 2022, and the Round of 16 at the 2023 Australian Open, where he lost to Ben Shelton in a thrilling five-setter.

The 24-year-old American is currently ranked No. 53 in the world and finished 2023 with a win-loss record of 26-25. Along with his exploits on the court, he has also gained attention for his hairstyle.

Announcing his decision to emulate Wolf's mullet hairstyle, Ohanian tweeted on Saturday, December 9:

"I’m growing a mullet for 2024. JJ Wolf inspired me," Ohanian wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian has been married to Serena Williams since 2017 and they have two daughters, Alexis Olympia and Adira River. He is seemingly a supportive husband and father, often cheering for Williams at her matches and taking care of their children.

Ohanian is also a successful businessman, having co-founded Reddit, Initialized Capital, and Seven Seven Six, among other ventures.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian credits older daughter Olympia for his professional growth

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently opened up about the profound impact his daughter Olympia has had on his professional and personal development. In a candid thread on X (formerly Twitter), he revealed how fatherhood reshaped his priorities and fueled his drive to succeed in his business endeavors.

Ohanian stated that becoming a father ranks among the most transformative experiences of his life. He emphasized how fatherhood instilled in him a renewed sense of purpose and determination to pursue his goals with greater passion, knowing that he was setting an example for his daughter.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian received a lot of praise from his fans for his tweets about his career and his children. One of the fans asked about how having kids improved his professional life. The 40-year-old talked about some of the big choices and achievements that he accomplished after becoming a father.

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian replied.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas