Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was left in awe by Beyonce's use of ultraviolet lights to transform her dress during her performance in Stockholm, Sweden.

On Wednesday, May 10, Beyonce kicked off her highly anticipated Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm after a hiatus of seven years. The tour marks her second all-stadium solo tour.

Beyonce's performance featured seamless integration of digital and physical elements, with robotic devices creating space for peculiar silver moon rovers and an inflatable horse. She even transformed into a cybernetic character during the show, blurring the lines between reality and technology.

The stage design featured pyrotechnics, disco balls, giant moving robots, and even a shiny, metallic tank.

Beyonce wore a Jonathan Anderson catsuit and donned a gold bodysuit inspired by Loewe's Fall 2022 collection, among many other outfits.

One standout outfit that Beyonce wore during the show was a white dress that transformed under UV light into a colorful kaleidoscope.

Ohanian was thoroughly impressed by the technology that enabled the singer to transform her white dress. He took to Twitter to share a video of the dress transforming and expressed his admiration for the innovative technology that made it all possible.

The tech entrepreneur credited Beyonce for bringing such technology to the forefront.

"I was wondering when someone would incorporate this tech into a performance — leave it to Beyonce," Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian shares his AI creation of Serena Williams as Wonder Woman

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia at the 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian recently shared his first creation using Midjourney artificial intelligence (AI) technology. The artwork is a stunning depiction of Serena Williams transformed into the iconic DC superhero Wonder Woman.

Ohanian also expressed his deep admiration for the advancements in technology that have made this feat possible.

Midjourney is a cutting-edge artificial intelligence program and service that generates images based on natural language prompts. This revolutionary technology is comparable to other advanced AI systems such as OpenAI's DALL-E and Stable Diffusion.

With Midjourney's Discord server, users effortlessly produce stunning visuals that precisely capture their ideas and concepts.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share how he used Midjourney 5.1 AI technology to create an image of Serena Williams as Wonder Woman.

"This Saturday, I decided to really dig into Midjourney 5.1 and WOW — this has already come a long way in just 6 months. This was my first try with Serena as Wonder Woman," Ohanian tweeted.

