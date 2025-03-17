Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian beams with joy as daughter Olympia takes over pancake duty for younger sister Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian expressed his joy at watching their daughter Olympia make pancakes for her sister Adira. The seven-year-old expertly layered the specially-made pancakes to make it look like a burger for her younger sister.

Ohanian married Williams in 2017 - the year she won her 23rd Grand Slam at the Australian Open while being eight weeks pregnant. Meanwhile, the Reddit co-founder juggles his life as a father of two and a venture capitalist for his firm, Seven Seven Six.

He has turned making pancakes in the morning for his daughters into a family tradition and often shares pictures of fun-shaped breakfasts on social media. On Sunday, March 16, he shared a short timelapse video and pictures of Olympia taking over the griddle, via his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

"Jr was working that griddle this morning! #PapaPancakes about to be OlympiaPancakes — what a great big sister"

In the video, Olympia can be seen expertly spreading the pancake batter in shapes of various hamburger ingredients - lettuce, buns, cheese slice, and patties - and assembling them on a plate. The pictures showcased the final dish laid on a table.

Ohanian frequently dabbles in pancake art for his daughters, including creating a ballerina-shaped one last year.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian enjoys a fun day-out with parents and daughter Olympia

Serena Williams(center) with husband Alexis Ohanian(left) and daughter Adira(right). Image: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took his daughter Adira on a fun day out with his parents Chris and Aneke. The party of four enjoyed a little family time as they went golfing together.

Ohanian shared a post on his Instagram handle on Sunday, March 16, featuring a selfie taken by him with his daughter on his back and his parents standing beside and smiling at the camera.

The background showed a dummy shark hanging upside down, presumably from the Lighthouse Cove mini golf in Palm Beach County. Ohanian, possibly hinting toward the fishing village-themed setting, captioned the post:

"We’re living in the good ol’ days."

Ohanian comes from an Armenian family and is close with his father, a former travel agent and pharmacy technician, and mother who hails from a German immigrant family from 1893. He featured his father in one of his podcasts and shared clips of his interaction with the latter on social media in 2023.

Last year, Ohanian had also shared a glimpse of his family life by posting his parents' reaction to his ModRetro console.

