"Even my Boomers were fascinated" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over his parents' adorable reaction to his ModRetro console

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian adorably referred to his parents, Chris and Anke, as 'boomers' after he 'fascinated' them with his ModRetro. The Reddit co-founder is his parents' only child, and despite his busy schedule, Ohanian ensures to make time for them occasionally.

Alexis Ohanian was born to Chris, a former travel agent and pharmacy technician, and Anke, who was an immigrant from Germany, on April 24, 1893. He recently met with them and showed off his latest ModRetro. The ModRetro gaming console is the first pixel-accurate handheld that is compatible with the cartridges of GameBoy and also includes the ubiquitous game Tetris.

Chris and Anke, who Ohanian adorably referred to as 'boomers', were 'fascinated' by the product. They held the orange colored ModRetro which is called the Inferno. Ohanian shared a picture on Instagram on November 17, in which his parents can be seen trying to figure out the product.

"Even my Boomers are fascinated by this," Serena Williams' husband captioned the post.

Alexis Ohanian, now a father himself to two daughters Olympia and Adira River, expressed gratitude towards his father for being his 'dad'. He also said he sensed how he was raising Olympia in a similar fashion.

This post was made in June 2023 before Adira River's birth.

"Any man can be a father, but not every father is a dad. I'm grateful that I had such a great role model in my dad, Chris Ohanian, who is the reason why I know what matters. Thanks for all those chores that taught me discipline; all the football tosses; and letting me tease you. I'm sensing a pattern here...," Serena Williams husband said.

It was accompanied by a video where Olympia is playing Golf with Ohanian and could be seen adorably blowing raspberries at the Reddit co-founder after her brilliant shots.

"Would you say that you have rizz, dad?" - When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hilariously questioned his father about his charisma

Serena Williams' husband (Source: Getty)

In 2023, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a hilarious interaction with his father Chris where the Reddit co-founder was seen questioning him about his 'rizz', which is slang for charisma among the younger generation.

"Would you say that you have rizz, dad?" he asked.

"Don't ask this. I do not," his father replied.

"Has anyone ever told you that you have rizz?" he said.

However, his father was unaware of this term and felt that Ohanian was pulling his leg and alluded to a previous incident when his son referred to him as the 'OG'.

"That's like when you were telling me I was an OG and I didn't even know what the hell that was," his father responded.

"It's an original gangster," Ohanian said.

"Well, yeah I figured it out," his father replied.

When asked by Alexis Ohanian if he was the 'OG', Chris said that he may be one but with respect to being a travel agent. He is the owner of Infinity Global Travel, which he founded in 1998.

"Well I was right, wasn't I? Whatever context it was, I think I was right," Ohanian added.

"In respect to maybe being a travel agent," his father said.

"Yeah OG on the travel," Ohanian responded.

He captioned the tweet,

"My dad & I have a special relationship."

Alexis Ohanian often posts some adorable moments of his family and recently tweeted a picture of his and Serena William's daughter Olympia holding the Tifanny & Co crown for the inaugural Athlos NYC.

