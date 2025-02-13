Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian brags about not breaking a sweat during his takedown of Jason Whitlock after controversial comments on wife

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian bragged about not breaking a sweat while criticizing Jason Whitlock. Ohanian took issue with the former American sports columnist after he made controversial comments about Williams.

The Super Bowl LIX championship game saw the Philadelphia Eagles emerge victorious over the Kansas City Chiefs to secure their second Super Bowl title and prevent the Chiefs from achieving a three-peat.

During the halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar, Serena Williams surprised everyone with a cameo appearance during a diss track named 'Not Like Us' aimed at Drake and did the "cripwalk" dance. Following Williams' performance, her husband, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to share a video of her crip walk and a snippet of an article where Jason Whitlock had criticized her dance.

Ohanian stated that the 23-time Grand Slam champion's dance was more than just a mere performance and was "bigger than music."

“Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," Alexis Ohanian posted on X.

The tech entrepreneur sharing a snippet of his article criticising Serena Williams did not sit well with Whitlock, whose response to Ohanian's post was less than favorable, as he dismissed him as a "simp."

“This is Serena’s husband, a true beta. He’s mad at me rather than the wife Crip walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp," Whitlock had posted.

In retaliation, Ohanian penned a scathing statement, calling out Jason Whitlock for his behavior, likening it to someone who "peaked in high school" and seeks validation from strangers through social media interactions.

“I get it—you’re 57, and life didn’t turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting . You’re the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone," Ohanian wrote

Ohanian also stated that Whitlock criticises only to fuel his "victim complex."

“Criticism only fuels your victim complex, reinforcing the comforting delusion that there's some grand conspiracy against you and your "brave ideas"—when in reality, you've just got terrible takes. It’s a cycle: outrage, backlash, self-pity, repeat. This is a lonely road . There’s still time to rewrite the ending — start by working on yourself first," he added.

Many were impressed by Ohanian's eloquent takedown of Jason Whitlock, with one X user suggesting that he should consider a career in "screenwriting" at some point in his life as his reply to the criticism of Whitlock was "cinema."

“😭 😭 😭 Not even tryna be funny but Alexis you should consider screenwriting at some point cuz this is cinema," the user wrote.

In response, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian remarked that dismantling Jason Whitlock was a relatively easy task for him, describing it as "light work."

“😆 Did y'all forget I made Reddit? This is light work . I had a few minutes between calls," Ohanian posted on X.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in May 2015 and got engaged a year later, in 2016. Their first daughter, Olympia Ohanian, was born on September 1, 2017, and they got married on November 16, 2017 in New Orleans. Their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

How Serena Williams reacted after her performance during the halftime show at Super Bowl LIX

Serena Williams during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show [Image Source: Getty Images]

After the conclusion of her performance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl LIX, Serena Williams stated that the "cripwalk" dance she did was different from the one she famously performed after winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Williams expressed that had she performed the same dance at Wimbledon, she would have been fined.

"Man I did not crip walk like that at Wimbledon, I would have been fined," Williams said.

In addition to Serena Williams, SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, and Mustard also made cameos during Kendrick Lamar's performance.

