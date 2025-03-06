Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed concerns about LA Lakers' threat to other teams in the NBA playoffs. He opened up about his thoughts after the Los Angeles-based side's dominant performance against the Pelicans.

The Lakers, second on the Western Conference table, registered a 136-115 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday, March 5. LeBron James and Luka Doncic were in scintillating form, extending the Lakers' winning streak to seven games.

After the game, Ohanian shared a clip of Doncic on social media, easily swaying past the Pelican defenders to assist James. The American asked his followers whether their performance could be a "problem" in the playoffs.

"Chat — are the Lakers gonna be a problem in the playoffs???" Ohanian wrote on X.

The LA Lakers will next face the No. 3 seed New York Knicks of the Eastern Conference on Thursday. The squad has the advantage, on paper, as the Knicks might have to play without their star player, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, Ohanian has often extended his support to the Knicks on social media. He recently shared his dream of bringing Milwaukee Bucks player Giannis Antetokounmpo to lead the Knicks to a championship.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian emphasizes prioritizing players for better viewership after LA Lakers star Luka Doncic's trade

Serena Williams' husand at the 2024 Sportico's Invest in Sports event in New York (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, emphasized the need to prioritize players for increased viewership in sports. He shared the message after the LA Lakers versus Dallas Mavericks game drew 2.5 million views amid Luka Doncic's trade.

Doncic was traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers in early February. Fans were excited to see the Slovenian play against his former team as the match became one of the most-watched NBA cable telecasts this season.

Ohanian highlighted this incident to advise owners and league organizers to focus on athletes as they were the "reason people watch sports."

"Owners and leagues should always remember that athletes are the reason why people watch sports. Focus on them & their stories and everything else falls in place (lessons learned building @weareangelcity @WeAreLAGC @OffseasonFC @athlos @InnerCircleApp and more to be announced)," Ohanian's post read.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian has contributed immensely towards sports. He has investments in the NWSL soccer team Angel City FC and Tomorrow's Golf League team Los Angeles Golf Club. He also created a social media app, Inner Circle, which helps in easy interaction between fans and athletes.

