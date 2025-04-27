Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulates Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as Wrexham AFC scripts history

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian congratulated Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney for achieving history with Wrexham A.F.C. The two popular celebrities shocked the world when they took over the oldest club in Wales in November 2020.

Ad

Though many were skeptical of the move back then, the Deadpool star and the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator have proved their naysayers wrong by consistently doing the unthinkable with the club, season after season. Though they had a heartbreaking start to their life at Wrexham, narrowly missing out on a promotion, they've made a resounding comeback, which has been the talk of the town.

Wrexham won the National League in the 2022-23 season with record-breaking numbers, clinching their first league title in 45 years and receiving a promotion into the EFL League 2, following a 15-year absence. They then secured another promotion after finishing second in the EFL League 2 in 2023-24, to bring the club to the EFL League 1.

Ad

Trending

On 26th April, the fairy tale continued for Wrexham in the 2024-25 season as they have done the unthinkable yet again by clinching a promotion to the EFL Championship. They have etched their names into the history books by becoming the first club in England's top five football divisions to secure three consecutive promotions.

American Film Producer, Frankline Leonard, on X (formerly Twitter), congratulated the club for their scintillating achievement.

"Lord the party in Wrexham tonight is gonna be insane. Back to back to back promotions to return to the Championship for the first time since 1982. How do you say “the stuff of fiction” in Welsh?"

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reshared Leonard's post and congratulated Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on their feat.

"Hell of a job @RMcElhenney @VancityReynolds 💪 CONGRATS."

Expand Tweet

Ad

It is worth noting that Ohanian is no stranger to achieving historic things in sports.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is no stranger to making history in sports

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams- Source: Getty

Serena Williams's husband Alexis Ohanian may not be an athlete, but he has been a huge advocate of women's sports for a long time. The Reddit co-founder has invested in many women's sports teams, like the NWSL side Angel City FC. He also made a huge donation to the University of Virginia women's basketball program. The University of Virginia is his alma mater.

The American entrepreneur was also the brainchild behind Athlos NYC, which is an all-women's track-and-field event. The event featured the talents of Olympic champions such as Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, Alexis Holmes, and many other women. Ohanian's goal was to give these women the spotlight they deserved, and he was happy that he succeeded in doing so.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas