Serena Williams, husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia make the most of Mother's Day weekend

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared an adorable collection of pictures as he spent some quality family time with the tennis superstar and their two daughters to celebrate the Mother’s Day weekend. William and Ohanian have two daughters, Olympia and Adira, aged seven and one, respectively.

Williams is one of the greatest women’s tennis player to have ever played the sport, winning an unprecedented 23 singles Grand Slams throughout her illustrious career. She was ranked as the world number one for a staggering 319 weeks and has won the most Majors by a woman player in the Open Era. Serena Williams also backed up her singles Slams with a stunning 14 doubles Grand Slam titles with her elder sister, Venus Williams.

Serena Williams has been married to Alexis Ohanian since 2017. Ohanian is a venture capitalist who co-founded Reddit and has since invested in multiple companies, including OpenSea and Patreon.

Ohanian often shares adorable moments from his parenting life alongside his two daughters and recently shared a collection of pictures from a lovely weekend with the family. The series of pictures showed them watching an animated movie, enjoying a bowl of fresh strawberries and sweating it out at the golf course.

Ohanian posted the pictures with the caption:

“Weekend with the girls”

Williams was spotted in her sports attire after stealing the limelight at the Met Gala last weekend. The 23-time Grand Slam champion donned an ice blue Moncler gown and was widely touted as among the best-dressed at the prestigious event.

When Serena Williams spoke about the challenge of being a professional athlete and a mother

Serena Williams poses with her daughter Alexis Olympia after winning the ASB Classic in 2020. Source: Getty

Serena Williams, who has won a total of 37 Grand Slams, has been very open about the challenges of being a professional athlete and a mother. In fact, the American former world number one was pregnant with her first daughter, Olympia, when she won the Australian Open in 2017.

In a 2020 conversation with TODAY Parents, Williams had spoken about how athletes don’t have the room to be vulnerable, but that completely changes when you become a mother.

"As an athlete, you can't be vulnerable. You have to be strong. As a mom, you're completely vulnerable to everything. And that's what makes it scary".

She added,

"I don't know how moms do it. I work a lot, and I can't imagine working a full day like most working women and then go back to their babies. I'm fortunate enough that I have days off, and I get to make my schedule and then can spend the rest of the day with her. And that's still hard.”

Since her retirement in 2022, Williams has handled numerous business ventures and spends most of her time with her daughters, Olympia and Adira, and often shares wholesome moments with her children.

