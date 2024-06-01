Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian recently enjoyed a date on their France vacation. The American was also captured on video leaving a hotel with her elder daughter Olympia.

Williams has been enjoying a vacation in France with her family, including husband Ohanian, and daughters Olympia and Adira. Ohanian has been dropping some updates from their trip to L'hexagone. Previously the couple went on another date night where they celebrated with a bottle of champagne.

Recently, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) handle and posted some pictures from a date night he had with the American legend at Jean Imbert au Plaza Athenee.

"FANTASTIC date night with @serenawilliams 🇫🇷 I thoroughly enjoyed your hidden kitchen for ants. MERCI @jeanimbert +@Plaza_Athenee," he wrote.

Williams was also captured exiting the Ritz Hotel in Paris with Olympia.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian became parents in 2017. The American, in her Vogue retirement essay, wrote that she was retiring to expand her family. After her retirement in 2022, they welcomed their second daughter, Adria River Ohanian in August 2023.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on being a business dad: "It’s a harmony, not a balance"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at Windsor Castle

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has been a pioneer in the 'Business Dads' field as he regularly voices the ups and downs of managing fatherhood and business simultaneously.

In August 2023, he talked about the one regret that CEOs have, which is spending time with kids.

"Do you know the ONE thing I keep hearing from the most successful CEOs? "I wish I'd spent more time with my kids." You can have the most successful career in the world and, turns out, that still won’t make up for missing time with your kids," Alexis Ohanian wrote.

He said that the new generation of executives has been making amends and wants to be good leaders, partners, and dads.

"Luckily, I think the generation of CEOs around me are starting to understand this and want to be amazing leaders, partners, *and* dads. It's like a whole new era of fatherhood is emerging – we are trying to do our best work, but show up in ways our Dad's didn't (or couldn't)," he said.

The Reddit co-founder said that it was important to find harmony rather than balance.

"The thing to remember is that it’s a harmony, not a balance. I'm finding that harmony now and it brings me comfort that there's a whole generation of CEOs/founders/Dads finding it with me," he added.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got married in 2017.

