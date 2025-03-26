Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discloses 'bittersweet' feelings as he congratulates Atlanta Drive on winning inaugural TGL championship

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently congratulated Atlanta Drive on winning the SoFi Cup on Tuesday, March 25. Ohanian described the final as "bittersweet" as Atlanta Drive defeated the New York Golf Club 6-3 to claim the inaugural title.

Ad

Ohanian has frequently showcased his love for golf online. Additionally, the Reddit co-founder co-owns TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club, which reached the semifinals this year. However, his team fell 6-4 to the New York Golf Club, ending their hopes of winning the inaugural title.

However, Team New York couldn't overcome the challenge posed by Atlanta Drive in the best-of-three championship series. Atlanta Drive started strong, winning the first match 6-5 on Monday, March 24. In the second match, Billy Horschel's clutch long putt on the 14th hole, followed by Patrick Cantlay's decisive putt on the 15th, sealed the victory and secured the title for their team.

Ad

Trending

In the wake of Team Atlanta's triumph, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, congratulated them and expressed his happiness over the success of TGL (Tomorrow Golf League).

"Congrats, Arthur and all the ATL Drive fans — it was bittersweet seeing this final (and not LA), but I’m happy this inaugural @TGL season turned out to be such a hit," he wrote on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Throughout TGL's first season, Ohanian has been highly active online, regularly sharing his thoughts and analyses with fans.

"And we will be back, bigger, better than ever": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian aims for improvement next season

Alexis Ohanian at Sportico's Invest in Sports New York - Image Source: Getty

Although Alexis Ohanian's co-owned team, Los Angeles Golf Club, was eliminated from the league a few days ago, he remained optimistic about the next season. The Reddit co-founder shared a post on X, congratulating the New York Golf Club.

Ad

"First things first congratulations to Steve and New York Golf Club. Go get them in the championship. All the L.A Golf Club fans, thank you for being such an amazing supporters, thanks for believing in our team from the very start," he said.

Ohanian added that they have a lot of unfinished business and pledged to make a strong comeback.

Ad

"But we have so much more to do, a lot of unfinished business. I am just so proud of our guys, so grateful to all of you day 1 fans. And we will be back, bigger,better than ever before next season. So thank you so much LA and we'll get back at it," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Ohanian has frequently showcased his passion for golf and often takes his daughter Olympia for fun golf swings. The 41-year-old married Serena Williams in 2017, and they welcomed their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas