Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian draws 4-word reaction from Gabby Thomas after wholesome Olympia story

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a wholesome golf story about their daughter, Olympia, and American track and field athlete Gabby Thomas reacted to it. Thomas and Ohanian frequently interact with each other on social media as the Reddit co-founder is a huge advocate for women's sports.

Ohanian shared a video of himself narrating a story about his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia. The 41-year-old and his daughter regularly go golfing as Olympia enjoys the sport. Ohanian is the "Daddy caddy" and does not play. Amusingly, that led to Olympia believing that golf is a girls-only sport. He captioned the video:

"Sunday golf with Olympia is a tradition. I don’t know how to play, I’m just Daddy Caddy. But I recently realized she thinks golf is a girls-only sport… and all the old white guys on the driving range are just other dads waiting for their daughters. 😂"

Reacting to the video, Paris Olympics 200m gold medalist Thomas wrote:

"I absolutely love this 😂"

Ohanian, who is the founder of Athlos, a high-profile female-only track event in which Thomas also participated last year, responded to her:

"Lil girl has no idea …"

Gabby Thomas praised Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's initiative Athlos

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian at the TGL - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian's inaugural Athlos NYC, an all-women's track event, debuted in New York on September 26, 2024. The competition featured multiple races with top international athletes, including Gabby Thomas and Faith Kipyegon. It also featured a performance by Megan Thee Stallion.

In her appearance at the Tiger 21 conference with Ohanian in January, Thomas praised the event.

"As athletes, we felt so appreciated. Every small detail was done with us in mind to create something with longevity. As Alexis said, those things get us excited about competing about being in the sport," Thomas said.

"There are so many hurdles that you have to jump through to compete, no pun intended. Having an event and investment like Athlos that is different, that is innovative, that's actually thinking along the lines of what a sporting event should look like. I mean, that is the future of women in sports and that's what Athlos was," she added.

Ohanian has made several other investments in women's sports, including owning a stake in the NWSL side, Angel City FC. The Reddit co-founder also produced an X-exclusive show called 'Offseason,' which follows 11 NWSL stars during their offseason.

