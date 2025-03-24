Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to $75M-worth Luka Doncic's emphatic three-pointer in loss against the Bulls

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has praised LA Lakers star Luka Doncic for his stellar performance, a whopping 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, during his 32 minutes in the game against the Chicago Bulls. His heroic display, however, went in vain as the Bulls snatched a 146-115 victory due to the Lakers struggling on the defense.

Ad

The Slovenian was disheartened with the loss after putting up one of the greatest performances of his career but said his seven turnovers might have been one of the reasons. A fan posted a clip online of the $75 million-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) star seamlessly tackling a missed shot by LeBron James, converting it a three-pointer, and wrote:

"LUKA IS HIM!!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Reddit co-founder who is a basketball enthusiast took the opportunity to agree with the user and replied to the post on X (formerly Twitter), dropping a one-word reaction to the phenomenal shot.

"Facts!" he wrote replying to the post on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The tech mogul has always boasted his love for the sport and also took part in the 2025 NBA All-Star Week as part of company engagements. Recently, Alexis Ohanian also took a stand for the credibility of NBA and WNBA as speculations emerged about a new international league.

Alexis Ohanian shows his support for the NBA and WNBA

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian strongly highlighted the impact of NBA and WNBA as reports of a rival league emerged a few weeks ago. The entrepreneur explained in detail why it was pointless to compete against the leagues as they had established themselves in the field and were greatly helping new players.

Ad

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Serena Williams' husband opined that it was impossible for any new league to match the 'aura' that these leagues have while also talking about the legends they created.

"A young boy today who is playing basketball aspires to be up there with the legends - Jordan, Kobe, Kareem - holding that Larry O'Brien Trophy. The importance, the aura, the brand of the NBA is so great that he will spend decades of his life to focus on being so great that he can one day hold that trophy up," Alexis Ohanian said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ohanian is also a huge fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo and makes impactful investments aimed at the development of women's sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas